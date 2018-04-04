St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Sign Focus Group to Meet
The Sign Focus Group will hold a meeting on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
Agenda topics include the selection of a chairperson and discussion of permanent freestanding and temporary business signage. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, please contact Bill Hunt, Land Use and Growth Management Director, at 301-475-4200, ext. *1508.
New Members Needed for Boards, Commissions and Committees
If you've ever wondered how you can play a more active role in your community, your opportunity has arrived!
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County is seeking citizens interested in volunteering their time by serving on various Boards, Committees and Commissions. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership application are available on the county's website at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/voluntr/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Opportunities are available on the following Boards, Commissions and Committees:
• Airport Advisory Committee
• Board of Trustees Museum Division, Department of Recreation & Parks
• Commission for Women
• Commission on Aging
• Commission on the Environment
• Ethics Commission
• Historic Preservation Commission
• Human Relations Commission
• Social Service Board
• Transportation Advisory Committee
• Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
Vacancies on the following Boards and Commissions have special requirements:
• Board of Appeals -- Knowledge of Planning, Growth and Development a plus
• Economic Development Commission -- Community Leader/Private Individual
• Metropolitan Commission -- Must be a 3rd District resident
Interested citizens can download an application from the county's website or contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. *1700 for more information.
MALPF Applications Now Being Accepted
The Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) has announced that it will accept applications for the FY 2019 Easement Cycle. A landowner that has a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, is not in the 10 year water and sewer plan for the county and has a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils can apply to sell an easement to MALPF.
It is yet to be determined how many applications MALPF will accept from each county. All easement applications must be received by the Department of Economic Development's Agriculture Division by May 1, 2018. Once received, applications will be ranked by the St. Mary's County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board (ALPAB) using the state mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment (LESA) system. Top ranked applications will be submitted to the State for easement consideration.
Applications can be obtained online at: www.stmarysmd.com/ded/MALPF.asp or by calling the Department of Economic Development's Agriculture Division at 240-309-4021.
Commissioners to Host Second Public Forum for 2018 on April 10
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will host their next Public Forum on Tuesday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. The forum will be held in their meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.
Citizens wishing to participate, but unable to attend in person, can submit their comments a or questions via the county's social media platforms by using the hashtag #CSMCforum on the county's Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/StMarysCountyGovernment or Twitter feed (@StMarysCoGov). Comments and questions will be read during the forum. Citizens should include their full name and the location in the county in which they live. All comments received via Social Media will become part of the official record.
Commissioners of St. Mary's County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary's County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) on Metrocast Cable and streamed live for online viewing on the St. Mary's County Government website at www.stmarysmd.com/broadcast.asp. Click on the LIVE link at the top of the page. Online viewing is available on mobile devices.
The forum will re-air on SMCG TV 95 on Sunday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Videos of the Forums are also available for viewing on demand on the county's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov?feature=mhee as well as the St. Mary's County Government TV 95 video on demand site at stmarysmd.viebit.com/.
Individuals wishing to speak at the Public Forum will be allowed up to three (3) minutes to address the Commissioners (those representing a group will be allotted five (5) minutes to speak.) Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County can be reached via e-mail at csmc@stmarysmd.com or by U.S. mail at Commissioners of St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County will hold two additional Public Forums in 2018 on July 17 and October 2.
Registration Software Upgrade Scheduled for Recreation and Parks
An upgraded version of the current RecTrac & WebTrac registration software systems is scheduled to be installed, within Recreation and Parks, beginning Sunday, April 15. Completion of this major enhancement is planned for Thursday, April 19.
Online registration and payments will not be available during the upgrade period. However, in-person registration forms will be accepted if accompanied with cash or check payment. Registration forms received in the mail will be accepted with check payment. Forms will be date stamped and processed in the order in which they are received once the upgrade is completed. Please do not send credit card info with your forms as they will not be processed even after the upgrade.
All Recreation and Parks facilities, including the Carver Recreation Center, Great Mills Swimming Pool, St. Mary's Gymnastics Center, Leonard Hall Recreation Center, Hollywood Recreation Center, Margaret Brent Recreation Center, Piney Point & St. Clements Island Museums, will operate normally during this upgrade period.
Wicomico Shores Golf Course & the Riverview Restaurant will continue to accept all forms of payment, including credit card payments, during the upgrade.
Announcements will be provided daily on the Recreation and Parks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation and the Recreation and Parks webpage at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate to keep citizens informed of the status of the upgrade.
For more information or questions, please contact Recreation & Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
Planning Commission Cancels Meeting
The St. Mary's County Planning Commission meeting, scheduled for Monday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m., has been canceled.
The next scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission is Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
Recreation & Parks Board Changes Time of April Meeting
The St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks Board meeting, scheduled for Thursday, April 5, 2018, will begin at 6 p.m. instead of the usual normal 5:30 p.m. start time.
Recreation and Parks Board meetings are generally held on the first Thursday of each month, at 5:30 p.m., in the public meeting room of the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, unless otherwise noted.
For more information, please contact the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1811.
Town of Leonardtown Town Council Meeting Moved to Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
The Town Council meeting, normally held on Monday, has been moved to Wednesday, April 11, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.
A Workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
Please join us at the Ribbon Cutting, prior to the Town Council meeting on Wednesday, April 12, 2018 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, at 2:30 p.m. to recognize the completion of the ENR Upgrade of the Town's Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Notice of Public Hearing
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Mary's County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing, in The Commissioners Meeting Room in the St. Mary's County Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD on Monday, April 23, 2018, beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving public testimony to consider the following Concept Site Plan review:
CONCEPT SITE PLAN #14-13200016, RACIN-INN
(Zoning Ordinance 10-02) Use #48 (Convenience Store) #73 (Restaurant) and #77 (Retail Sales Limited).
OWNERS/DEVELOPER: Bar None, LLC
AGENT: Soltesz, Ken Crouse
LOCATION: 26755 Stone corner Lane, Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659
TM-0011 GRID-23 PAR-0005 ED-04 TAX ID-015134
LAND USE: Crossroads Commercial
ZONING: Rural Service Center District ACREAGE: 2.82
ACTION REQUESTED: Review of a Concept Site Plan for a 13,494 square foot, commercial building.
This public hearing is required by law to allow the applicant and all interested parties the opportunity to present evidence and public comment regarding this proposal. A decision will be made solely on evidence and testimony presented during the public hearing. Information submitted after the public hearing record is closed will not be considered.
The file on this application will be available for review in the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD until 2:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact Development Services Division, at the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD or at (301) 475-4200*1506.
Bill Hunt, Director
Land Use and Growth Management