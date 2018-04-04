Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 04, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.s is being awardedfor modification P00018 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00421-17-C-0033) to provide organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistic support on all rotary, fixed, lighter-than-air, and unmanned aircraft and support equipment in support of the Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL). This option exercise also provides for project testing, supportability and safety studies on various NTWL aircraft and weapons systems, off-site aircraft safety and spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $39,604,941 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide systems engineering support to include multi-discipline, integrated technical baseline evaluation, engineering assessments of progress towards demonstrating and confirming completion of required developmental tasks and confidence that the technical baseline is mature enough for the next stage of development. In addition, this contract provides for a systems engineering assessment of cost, schedule, emerging technology and maturity of design for all Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) acquisition programs in support of the NAVAIR Systems Engineering Department (AIR 4.1). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (99 percent); Lakehurst, New Jersey (0.5 percent) and Cherry Point, North Carolina (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-18-D-0017)., is being awarded amodification P00010 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement contract (N00019-14-D-0022) to exercise an option for depot maintenance for 44 F-5N/F aircraft in support of the Navy and Marine Corps Reserves. This option provides for depot level maintenance, aircraft inspections, repairs overhauls, emergency repairs, modifications, engineering support and procurement of structural components required to sustain continued safe, reliable, and available operations. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (96 percent); Springville, Utah (3 percent); and Emmen, Switzerland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0007) for the procurement of AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Consolidation (LBC) Phase II Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) and test articles. This contract modification will implement an engineering change to modify the existing LBC by performing NRE efforts to reduce transmitter weight and conduct follow-on test and evaluation activities as a follow-on to LBC Phase I. The effort will also require the delivery of 15 test articles to support future qualification and testing of the modified transmitter, as well as applicable technical data. Work will be performed in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,869,184 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00017 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0003) non-recurring engineering in support of production F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (60 percent); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,525,487 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value offor long-lead non-recurring engineering required to develop a baseline configuration for the production and delivery of 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets in support of the government of Kuwait. In addition, this contract provides for long-lead radar warning receivers and aircraft armament equipment. Work will be performed in Hazelwood, Missouri (47.2 percent); Goleta, California (22.3 percent); El Segundo, California (20.1 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (3.2 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (1.7 percent); Mesa, Arizona (1.6 percent); Orlando, Florida (1.5 percent); Greenlawn, New York (0.8 percent); Deerfield Beach, Florida (0.5 percent); Wayne, New Jersey (0.4 percent); Torrance, California (.3 percent); Stillwater, Oklahoma (0.2 percent); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (0.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $275,850,901 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(f)(2)(E). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1025)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001918F0453) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This order provides for non-recurring engineering required to upgrade the current Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures System Processor Replacement to resolve Department of Navy -2103 Processor Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortage issues and provide growth capability on the AN/AAQ-24 system. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (93 percent); and Middletown, Wisconsin (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,880,193 will be obligated at time of award, $6,537,348 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anot-to-exceed, cost-plus-incentive-fee order (N0001918F2410) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0004). This order provides for non-recurring engineering tasking associated with developing engineering changes to modify and retrofit the VH-92A forward airstair door design and the 5th multi-function display. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in October 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anmodification (P00020) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0054) to exercise an option for the procurement of one full-rate production RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft system for the government of Poland under the Foreign Military Sales program. This option includes the air vehicle, ground control station, launch and recovery equipment and systems engineering and program management. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (70 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $11,357,809 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-17-C-0005 for information technology (IT) support services for continued enhancement, operation, maintenance, and life-cycle support for software and systems applications supporting mission command networks, systems, and operations. TWD and Associates Inc. is the incumbent currently providing these services for NAVSEA Headquarters, 00I. TWD's contractor personnel represent a deep knowledge of the IT certification and accreditation process. Expert knowledge in this process is critical to assuring that systems are secure and accredited. Without TWD's continuity of support,lapses in certification and accreditation of IT systems create significant risks to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)'s cybersecurity. A short delay in services would create a backlog of systems that require accreditation resulting in persistent, exploitable system vulnerabilities undermining the entire command's cybersecurity. Cyber-threats of this nature directly impact our national security. As it is critical that no lapse in IT support services is incurred, this bridge effort will provide the necessary services until a full and open competition can be awarded. Currently, the follow-on solicitation will be awarded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For these reasons, TWD and Associates Inc. is currently the only source capable of providing the required support. Work will be performed at NAVSEA Headquarters in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,330,000 will be obligated at time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Block 4.1 common capabilities pre-modernization efforts in support of the F-35 Lightning II preliminary design review in support of the Air Force and international partners. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force); and international partnership funds in the amount of $45,018,007 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1004).