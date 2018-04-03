Suspect in Thefts from Autos Identified and Charged

Joseph Clyde Bolick Havrilla, 20, of Charlotte Hall, Md. (Booking photo via CCSO)

LA PLATA, Md.

(April 01, 2018)—On March 8, following an investigation by detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and members of the La Plata Police Department, detectives arrested, in connection with several thefts from autos.The thefts occurred during the overnight hours of March 4 in the Swan Point community in Issue. Soon after the thefts were reported, detectives learned a credit card that had been stolen from one of the autos was used at a gas station in Virginia. Investigators obtained the surveillance footage from the station, and a photo of the suspect was released to regional police departments and the public. Multiple tips identifying Joseph Havrilla as the suspect were received, and detectives began building a case. In addition, a La Plata police officer, who was following up on a tip, observed Havrilla in possession of distinct clothing that was worn at the time he used the stolen credit card.Through further investigation and after several search warrants were served, Havrilla was positively linked to the thefts in Swan Point. Havrilla was charged with burglary, theft, using a stolen credit card and other related charges.CCSO Det. J. Hornickel and La Plata Police Det. R. Godwin investigated.