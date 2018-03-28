Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 28, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded amodification (07) to a previously issued firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (0006) issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001 for integrated product support and sustaining engineering for F/A-18A-F and EA-18G aircraft in support of the Navy and the governments of Australia, Finland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Switzerland, Canada, and Spain. Support to be provided includes product support management, design interface, sustaining engineering, supply support, maintenance planning and provisioning, technical data updates, support equipment engineering, and training and software integration. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (76 percent); El Segundo, California (15 percent); Bethpage, New York (5 percent); and San Diego, California (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $33,470,196 are being obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($29,356,767; 85 percent); and the governments of Australia ($2,939,614; 9 percent); Finland ($354,602; 1 percent); Kuwait ($354,602; 1 percent); Malaysia ($354,602; 1 percent); Switzerland ($354,601; 1 percent); Canada ($345,737; 1 percent); and Spain ($345,737; 1 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfirm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2591) against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-16-D-0051) for the procurement of 10 Automatic Radar Periscope Detection and Discrimination Standard Retrofit P-kits. Work will be performed Farmingdale, New York (82.77 percent); Owego, New York (17.10 percent); Oldsmar, Florida (0.11 percent); and Syracuse, New York (0.02 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,939,110 are being obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract to investigate and address events related to physiological episodes on the F/A-18A-F and EA-18G aircraft, including performing research, developing solutions, testing, and fielding inspections and modifications. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (50 percent); and El Segundo, California (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,319 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0117)., is being awarded anmodification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-11-D-0002 to extend the ordering period and exercise Option Year VII for the procurement and support of the Transmitting Set, Countermeasures AN/PLT-4 to support explosive ordnance disposal personnel. The AN/PLT-4 is a man-portable system in support of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal Counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare program. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 2019. No funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity.