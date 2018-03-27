Fatal Fire in Loveville Claims Lives of 2 Children; 4 Injured

An early morning fatal house fire claimed the lives of two children ages two- and three-years-old. The fire occurred at 28603 Point Lookout Road in Loveville.

(March 27, 2018)—Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently investigating the origin and cause of an early morning fatal house fire that claimed the lives of two children ages two- and three-years-old. The fire occurred at 28603 Point Lookout Road in Loveville.The initial 911 call was received from a passersby. The fire was discovered by one of the adult occupants, Kelsey Davis at approximately 4:39 a.m. Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the one alarm fire with with approximately 38 fire personnel from surrounding Departments. It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. The house had no working smoke alarms. The owners of the property are Autumn Bowles and Dawn Wilson. The structure was a total loss estimated at approximately $150,000 and the contents loss of approximately $50,000. Two dogs also perished in the fire.Four victims were flown to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries: Autumn Bowles, her two children ages one-year-old and two-months, and Kelsey Davis. The deceased victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation. There is no additional information at this time.