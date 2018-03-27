Calvert Hospice Receives Governor's Citation

Pictured left to right: Bill Gaines (President of Calvert Hospice Board of Directors), Amanda Peterson (Communications & Volunteer Coordinator), Lindsay Falcone (Assistant Director of Clinical Operations), Claire Piason (Director of Development), Amy Szatanek (Director of Patient & Family Services, Director of Burnett Calvert Hospice House), Kara Rawlings (Director of Clinical Operations), Sarah Simmons (Director of Quality & Education), Lilian Lopez (CFO), and Steve McAdams (Executive Director of the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives). Not pictured: Jean Fleming (Executive Director).

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(March 27, 2018)—Calvert Hospice received a Governor's Citation on Monday, March 12, from Governor Hogan's Office of Community Initiatives. Steve McAdams, Executive Director of the GOCI, along with Lorena Rivera, Director of Hispanic Affairs and Alex Choi, Communications Director, toured the Burnett Calvert Hospice House with staff members and learned about the services Calvert Hospice provides to the community, including patient care, bereavement support, and fundraising."We are truly honored by this Citation from Governor Hogan's Office of Community Initiatives and thank everyone involved for making this recognition of our agency and mission possible," said Jean Fleming, Executive Director of Calvert Hospice. "All of us at Calvert Hospice feel privileged to be able to do the work we do, from providing steadfast administrative support 'behind the scenes' to providing expert, compassionate care and understanding for our patients and their families. We are grateful every day not only for the strong and generous support of our donors, sponsors, and funders, but also for the opportunity to work in a community with so many agencies that are dedicated to making a difference here in Calvert County. As we have been since we opened in 1984, we are committed to always being here, supporting all the members of our communities whenever they need us."