Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 27, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost reimbursable line items to provide program management services in support of the program offices that fall under the Program Executive Office for Weapons Systems. Services to be provided include program management, acquisition management, financial management, management of government furnished items, configuration/data management, risk management, security, and operations activities. In addition, this procurement provides for minimal engineering management, logistics management, test and evaluation management functions that related directly to program management support. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at the individual various awardee facilities sites located in Lexington Park, Maryland, and Dumfries, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Funds are not being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; nine offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost reimbursable line items to provide program management services in support of program offices that fall under the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Systems. Services to be provided include program management, acquisition management, financial management, management of government furnished items, configuration/data management, risk management, security, and operations activities. In addition, this procurement provides for minimal engineering management, logistics management, test and evaluation management functions that related directly to program management support. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at the individual various awardee facilities sites located in Lexington Park, Maryland, Alexandria, Virginia, and Dumfries, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Funds are not being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual tasks as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; nine offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0081) to exercise an option to procure 14 AE1107C engines, 12 for the Navy and two for the Marine Corps, in support of the V-22 Osprey program. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,033,604 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification 05 to previously issued order 0045, placed against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order authorizes award of additional unique F-35 Joint Strike Fighter distributed mission training capability efforts for the Navy, Marine Corps, and the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (70 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (15 percent); Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (9 percent); Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona (2 percent); Naval Air Station Lemoore, California (2 percent); and Marham, United Kingdom (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Defense(DoD) participant funds in the amount of $2,476,891 will be funded at time of award, $1,238,749 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($671,516; 27 percent); Marine Corps ($567,233; 23 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($1,238,142; 50 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-18-C-1006) to procure additional interim contractor support to include logistics support, training, field service representative support and data reporting in support of the RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Aircraft System program. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (26 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (24 percent); Camp Pendleton, California (14 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (14 percent); San Diego, California (9 percent); Little Creek, Virginia (8 percent); and Bingen, Washington (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps); and fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,397,716 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract, resulting from solicitation N00189-18-R-0004, that will provide weather observing and forecasting services as required by the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. The contract will include a 12-month base period which includes a contingency option valued at $17,838, four one-year options, and an option for an additional six-month period should it be deemed necessary pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 with a total value, inclusive of all options, of $39,256.700. Work will be performed in Whidbey Island, Washington (6.37 percent); Virginia Beach, Virginia (5.96 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (5.95 percent); Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (5.73 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (5.62 percent); North Island, California (4.84 percent); Point Mugu, California (4.81 percent); Key West, Florida (4.62 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (4.47 percent);; New Orleans, Louisiana (4.30 percent); Pensacola, Florida (4.24 percent); Fallon, Nevada (3.93 percent); Corpus Christi, Texas (3.68 percent); North Whiting Field, Florida (3.62 percent); El Centro, California (3.47 percent); Kingsville, Texas (3.46 percent); Lemoore, California (3.29 percent); San Clemente Island, California (3.22 percent); South Whiting Field, Florida (3.06 percent); Meridian, Mississippi (3.02 percent); Mayport, Florida (3.00 percent); San Nicholas Island, California (2.65 percent); and San Diego, California (2.35 percent). The contract period of performance will begin Sept. 2018 and work is expected to be completed by September 2019; if all options are exercised, work will continue through February 2024. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,859,673 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website as an 8(a) small business set-aside requirement, with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00189-18-C-0024)., is being awarded aadvanced acquisition contract for long-lead materials, parts, and components for 137 low rate initial Production Lot 12 F135 propulsion systems for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. This includes 46 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force; 20 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps; four F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Navy; 63 F135-PW-100 and four F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for non-U.S. DoD participants and FMS customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $239,691,086 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($88,712,796; 37 percent); Marine Corps ($43,786,916; 18 percent); Navy ($8,860,460; 4 percent); non-U.S. DoD participant ($64,429,754; 27 percent); and foreign military sales customers ($33,901,160; 14 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1021)., was awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for lifecycle management and technical support required to maintain a Tomahawk cruise missile depot facility, including depot maintenance, demilitarization preparation, system test operations, foreign military sales maintenance, spares/repairs, and associated support requirements for the Navy and the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $4,992,782 are being obligated at the time of award, $4,851,007 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($4,851,007; 97.16 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($141,774; 2.84 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity. (N00019-18-D-0123)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) to a previously issued order (DO 0001) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0006 for repair of repairables (ROR) and technical assistance in support of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) systems. ROR includes efforts and materials required to inspect and repair or remanufacture unserviceable repairable components which are provided as government furnished property and return the EMALS and AAG repairable items to a fully operational status. Technical assistance includes the necessary services to provide on-call/on-site emergency repairs. Repair services and technical assistance shall also be provided for EMALS and AAG shipboard systems. Work will be performed in Tupelo, Mississippi (55 percent); San Diego, California (35 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (6 percent); Waltham, Massachusetts (2 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1 percent); and San Leandro, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,851,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0090) to exercise an option to procure 14 full-rate production lot 15 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 onboard jammer systems in support of the Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office for the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59 percent); San Jose, California (14 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Rancho Cordova, California (5 percent); Mountain View, California (3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $24,503,472 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F2388 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0012) to procure non-recurring engineering and logistics in support of the H-1 rotor brake redesign effort. In addition, this order requires delivery of three validation/verification kits and associated technical support. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,583,966 are being obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.