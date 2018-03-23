Terroristic Threat in Calvert; Student Found with "Realistic Looking BB Gun"

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (March 23, 2018)—Police in Calvert County just released the following statement in regards to a terroristic threat made in regards to Calvert High School.



"Earlier this morning, as students arrived to school, deputies that were working an assignment at Calvert High School learned that a social media threat was made sometime the night prior. The deputies worked with the school administration to investigate the threat. The student was quickly located and isolated. A search of the backpack in his possession revealed a realistic looking BB gun. This juvenile student was immediately removed from the school and is pending several charges.



"Sheriff Mike Evans will continue to staff deputies at the schools until further notice. Students and parents are encouraged to continue to report anything suspicious."