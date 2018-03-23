GMHS Tragedy: Local Crisis Support Services Continue

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (March 23, 2018)—There are resources available for local families as they process the tragic incident that happened at Great Mills High School this week.
St. Mary's County Public Schools have arranged for a walk-in counseling clinic to be available for students and families on March 23, 2018 from 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at the Lexington Park Library. Staff from Walden Sierra and St. Mary's County Public Schools will be on site.
Crisis support is also available through Walden Sierra's 24/7 local hotline at (301) 863-6661.
Beacon of Hope of Walden will be open for any students or parents that need to talk, daily between Saturday, March 24, 2018 and Thursday, March 29, 2018 from 12:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. Beacon of Hope is located at 21770 FDR Blvd. Millison Plaza in Lexington Park. Crisis trained staff, youth mentors and on call counseling will be available.
The St. Mary's County Health Department and St. Mary's County Public Schools have posted resources for students, families, and our community online at www.smchd.org/crisis/ and www.smcps.org/ss/family-resources. These sites include information on local crisis support and mental health services as well as a variety of tips on talking with children, self-care and more.