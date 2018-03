Snow Emergency Plan Activated for Charles Co.

LA PLATA, Md. (March 21, 2018)—The Snow Emergency Plan for Charles County has been placed into effect on March 21, 2018 at 0630 hours. The accumulation of snow and ice was the main factor in implementing the plan. Road conditions will be closely monitored and the Snow Emergency Plan will be lifted when the roads are safe for travel. While in effect, motorists are reminded of the following:



Travel on snow emergency routes.—A person may not drive or attempt to drive a motor vehicle, other than a motorcycle, on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect, unless the vehicle is equipped with chains or snow tires on at least one wheel at each end of a driving axle.



Parking on snow emergency routes.—A person may not park a vehicle on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect. The Department of State Police or the police of any political subdivision of this State may have any vehicle parked in violation of this subsection towed from the highway.