Great Mills Shooter Confirmed Dead; Female in Critical

GREAT MILLS, Md.

(March 20, 2018)—Sheriff Tim Cameron just confirmed in a preliminary press conference that the male shooter was confirmed deceased at Charles Regional Medical in La Plata. Family notifications are expected to be completed by 1:00 p.m. today.The female victim is confirmed in critical condition at Washington Hospital Center, while the male victim is said to be in stable condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown.Cameron confirmed that the school resource officer did exchange one shot with the shooter. Cameron would not confirm if that shot inflicted the fatal wound.Cameron stated that the resource officer and other witnesses were currently speaking with detectives in a secure location within the school.Cameron said that there was a mass response to the incident which included his department, the State Police, the Charles and Calvert County Sheriff's Offices, NAS PAXRVR police, the FBI and the ATF.A formal press conference is still scheduled for 1:00 p.m. today at which time Cameron promised to divulge more details and possibly names.