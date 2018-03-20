 Great Mills Shooter in Custody; 2 Injuries; No Deaths - Southern Maryland Headline News
Great Mills Shooter in Custody; 2 Injuries; No Deaths

Posted on

GREAT MILLS, Md. (March 20, 2018)—Police just reported that the scene is contained and safe at Great Mills High School. Buses are transporting students to the reunification location at James Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown.

There are two confirmed victims and no reported fatalities. One victim has been transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, one to Washington Hospital Center and the shooter has been transported to Charles Regional in La Plata.

There are no reports on the severity of the injuries or any identifying information at this point.

Unconfirmed reports say the school's resource officer --- a member of the sheriff's office --- was able to quickly neutralize the shooter.

Unconfirmed speculation is that the shooter had a personal grudge with the victims and the shooting was not targeted at the school overall.

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the shooting incident:

"The school shooting that took place this morning at Great Mills High School remains an active investigation, and Maryland State Police are on the scene assisting local and federal law enforcement. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and all of the first responders who swiftly and bravely took action to secure the school. The First Lady and I are praying for those who were injured, their families and loved ones, and for the entire Great Mills community as they come together to heal in the wake of this horrific situation.

"But prayers are not enough. Although our pain remains fresh and the facts remain uncertain, today's horrible events should not be an excuse to pause our conversation about school safety. Instead, it must serve as a call to action."

A press conference has been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. today at the Chancellor's Run Regional Park in Great Mills. WBAL TV will be streaming the event live: www.wbal.com/

For updates and community commentary, follow the threads in the Forums at https://forums.somd.com
