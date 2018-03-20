Great Mills Shooter in Custody; 2 Injuries; No Deaths

GREAT MILLS, Md. (March 20, 2018)—Police just reported that the scene is contained and safe at Great Mills High School. Buses are transporting students to the reunification location at James Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown.
There are two confirmed victims and no reported fatalities. One victim has been transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, one to Washington Hospital Center and the shooter has been transported to Charles Regional
in La Plata.
There are no reports on the severity of the injuries or any identifying information at this point.
Unconfirmed reports say the school's resource officer --- a member
of the sheriff's office --- was able to quickly neutralize the shooter.
Unconfirmed speculation is that the shooter had a personal grudge
with the victims and the shooting was not targeted at the school overall.
Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the
shooting incident:
"The school shooting that took place this morning
at Great Mills High School remains an active investigation, and Maryland
State Police are on the scene assisting local and federal law enforcement. I
want to express my deepest gratitude to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's
Office and all of the first responders who swiftly and bravely took action
to secure the school. The First Lady and I are praying for those who were
injured, their families and loved ones, and for the entire Great Mills
community as they come together to heal in the wake of this horrific
situation.
"But prayers
are not enough. Although our pain remains fresh and the facts remain
uncertain, today's horrible events should not be an excuse to pause our
conversation about school safety. Instead, it must serve as a call to
action."
A press conference has been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. today at the Chancellor's Run Regional Park in Great Mills. WBAL TV will be streaming the event live: www.wbal.com/
