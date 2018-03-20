School Shooting in Great Mills Reported

GREAT MILLS, Md. (March 20, 2018)—Authorities report a shooting at Great Mills High School this morning. Details are sketchy at this point. The latest bulletin from the county government expressed "concern for those injured" and made no mention of deaths.
The first notice of the shooting came via Nixle at 8:38 a.m.
St. Mary's County Public Schools is coordinating the evacuation of students to the reunification center. Parents are asked not to come to Great Mills High School, but rather, meet their child at Leonardtown High School, 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.
St. Mary's County Emergency Services has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the incident. St. Mary's County Government, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and St. Mary's County Public Schools are all involved in the coordinated response.
The government has set up a press staging area at Chancellors Run Park, 21905 Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills.
The Commissioners of St. Mary's meeting scheduled for today has been postponed until
Thursday, March 22.
The Calvert Co. government released the following statement in response to
the incident. "As this incident continues to unfold, we have committed everything we can to provide public safety assistance. In addition, Sheriff Mike Evans has notified us that he is taking action to stage additional deputies at schools in Calvert County effective immediately."
Monitor the Forums for the latest updates and community feedback: forums.somd.com.