Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 19, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract to procure 24 full-rate production Lot 11 GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target base vehicles and spares for the Navy; and the government of Qatar, as well as D6AC long lead steel for the government of Japan. Work will be performed at Chandler, Arizona (50 percent); Camden, Arkansas (37 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (6 percent); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (5 percent); and Hollister, California (2 percent); and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $67,579,333 are being obligated at time of award, $222,035 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($67,461,135; 99.83 percent); the governments of Qatar ($97,597; 0.14 percent); and Japan ($20,601; 0.03 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1047)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide responsive and real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support to U.S. Central Command, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, and Commander Task Force 57 in forward deployed locations to support ongoing overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland; and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,250,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1038)., is being awarded a not-to-exceedfor firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee delivery order 0584 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy; non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent). Work is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $481,954,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($163,472,564; 33.92 percent); Marine Corps ($64,737,655; 13.43 percent); Navy ($45,543,621; 9.45 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($142,554,368; 29.58 percent); and FMS customers ($65,645,792; 13.62 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order N00019-18-F-2412 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0005). This task order provides for non-recurring engineering for early identification, development, and qualification of corrections to potential and actual operational issues, including safety and reliability and maintainability problems identified through fleet usage, Accelerated Mission Testing, and Lead-the-Fleet programs. This task order will also provide support for continued engine maturation, evaluation of component life limits based on operational experience, operational readiness improvements, and efforts to reduce maintenance and of life cycle support costs for the Air Force, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (non- U.S.DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers in support of the F-35 Lightning II, F135 Propulsion System Component Improvement program. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (65 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (35 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $21,631,613 are being obligated at time of award, $12,872,653 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($9,872,653; 45.6 percent); Air Force ($3,000,000; 13.9 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($4,927,687; 22.8 percent); and FMS ($3,831,273; 17.7 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of up to three Bell 407 variant commercial airframes, associated Bell 407 unique components, and preservation and storage in the support of the MQ-8 Fire Scout. Work will be performed in Ozark, Alabama, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to FAR.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0119)., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously issued order 0045, placed against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order authorizes award of additional unique F-35 Joint Strike Fighter distributed mission training capability efforts for the Navy, Marine Corps, and the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (70 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (15 percent); Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (9 percent); Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona (2 percent); Naval Air Station Lemoore, California (2 percent); and Marham, United Kingdom (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Dfense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $2,476,891 will be funded at time of award, $1,238,749 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($671,516; 27 percent); Marine Corps ($567,233; 23 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($1,238,142; 50 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00042 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-15-C-0092) to implement process, equipment, and/or tooling solutions required to alleviate and mitigate production capacity constraints. This modification provides for the execution of changes and upgrades to the supplier base, staffing plans, manufacturing instructions, tooling, test equipment, material requirements planning systems, quality systems, facilities, factory equipment and qualification of a second or alternate source. Work will be performed in Cheshire, Connecticut (44 percent); Santa Clarita, California (42 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (13 percent); and Tucson, Arizona (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2016 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2016 missile procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $7,846,645 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2515 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for the procurement of a Harpoon Obsolescence Redesign Study in support of the government of Qatar under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (90 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (7 percent); and Albuquerque, New Mexico (3 percent). Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,144,903 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.——HOUSTON, Tx. (March 19, 2018)—KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its global Government Services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded a $69.3 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide engineering and technical services to theUnder this contract awarded by NAWCAD, KBRwyle will be responsible for the engineering, installation and maintenance of the Light Airborne Multipurpose System (LAMPS) MK III Datalink. The Navy uses this datalink to transmit command and control, radar, and acoustic information between H-60 Seahawk helicopters and surface ships. This data provides naval forces an expanded, real-time picture of the battlespace.KBRwyle will provide full life cycle support to this multi-mission datalink system, including systems integration, test and evaluation, in-service engineering, logistics, repair and validation, training, lab maintenance, and technical management.KBRwyle will also assist NAWCAD in upgrading the LAMPS-equipped fleet with the high-speed Ku-band link, which will allow for faster data transfer. This contract provides NAWCAD with continuous, uninterrupted installation support for the next several years."KBRwyle will continue to assist the Navy in sharpening its picture of the battlespace through this new contract," said Byron Bright, KBRwyle President. "We have supported LAMPS since 1982 and will continue to play a role in its evolution through our innovative and dependable engineering and technical expertise."KBRwyle will primarily perform this work in St. Inigoes, Maryland and various other shore and ship locations. The period of performance for this single-award contract is 60 months.Expected revenue will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Government Services business segment as task orders are awarded throughout the contract period.