Body Found on Border of Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties

QUEEN ANNE, Md. (March 19, 2018)—The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is actively continuing an investigation into a body found in a wooded area on the border of Anne Arundel and Prince George's County Sunday.



The victim has not yet been identified. The body of the victim has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.



Yesterday afternoon police from the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to an area near the town of Queen Anne for the report of a deceased body lying in a wooded area near the Patuxent River. The area is located on the border of Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County.



At 2:00 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call from an individual walking in the wooded area when he noticed the body of the deceased, lying unresponsive. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted to assume the investigation.



Investigators and crime scene technicians have been processing the scene for evidence. After an examination of the victim's body by a forensic examiner at the scene, it is unclear the cause and manner of the death. Nothing has been ruled out at this time and all possibilities are being considered.



Anyone with relevant information to this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. Callers may remain confidential.



The investigation is active and ongoing.