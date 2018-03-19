Major Winter Storm to Affect Md. on First Day of Spring

ANNAPOLIS (March 19, 2018)—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is preparing for a nor'easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.
As was the case for the past three weeks, this is a coastal nor'easter storm that will, on this occasion, develop closer to the Atlantic Coast, therefore increasing the chance of accumulating snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. In addition to snow, the developing low-pressure area could produce high winds and coastal flooding, especially at high tides.
Precipitation that falls after sunrise and throughout the day will have a difficult time sticking to the road surface as the high sun angle increases each day. Pavement temperatures will rise during daylight hours, keeping snow from covering pavement, but nighttime temperatures will increase the change of refreezing.
In addition to preparing for winter operations, MDOT SHA crews are clearing storm water management systems of debris to enable positive drainage, preparing chainsaws, chippers and generators and road closed signs. Motorists are reminded that if a traffic signal is out, they are required to treat it as a stop sign.
MDOT SHA emergency operators and maintenance staff will closely monitor roads and patrol for any icy patches as temperatures drop. Storm operations will last for several days, so motorists are encouraged to make smart travel decisions.
Travelers may obtain the latest free travel information and access to live traffic cameras by logging onto www.MD511.org. Customers may also follow MDOT SHA on Twitter @MDSHA