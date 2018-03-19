MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(March 19, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM: On 3/13/2018 at 9:25 pm, Trooper First Class T. Davis and Trooper Woolman while patrolling the area observed a possible drug transaction near Seagate Square in North Beach. Following that observation, they noticed when the vehicle involved in the incident left the area it failed to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted and a K-9 scan was requested and resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search revealed both Clonazepam pills and Suboxone film., was arrested and incarcerated in the Calvert County Detention Center.ROBBERY/THEFT: On 3/15/2018 at 10:14 pm, Trooper Foley responded to the Broadcast from the Control Center reporting a robbery in progress at the Giant Store in Dunkirk. The caller reporting the incident stated the suspect stole a victim's purse and fled in a red sedan. The victim and a store employee were able to provide a license number. The victim stated her purse was removed from her shopping cart while in the meat aisle. The purse contained the victim's cell phone, cash, medications, and gift cards. A positive identification was made by the victim and the store employee of the suspect. Charges are pending for the arrest ofJoseph A. Kivlehan, 34, of Leominster, MA, arrested on 03/12/2018 @ 11:19 am by CPL. C. EsnesFrederick J. Jefferson, Jr., 41, of California, arrested on 03/16/2018 @ 01:31 am by TPR. R. BackusLorraine M. Knight, 44, of Washington, DC, arrested on 03/16/2018 @ 11:08 pm by TPR. D. FoleyChrystal L. Smith, 35, of Lusby, arrested on 03/16/2018 @ 11:44 pm by TFC P. KaitzBowen M. Lawrence, 20, of Columbia, SC, arrested on 03/16/2018 @ 11:58 pm Columbia, SC by TPR R. MarschBrandon R. Miller, 26, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 03/17/2018 @ 12:50 am by TFC J. PalumboAngela A. Jones, 50, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 03/17/2018 @ 01:48 am by TPR K. StullNathaniel Brooks, 40, of Huntingtown, arrested on 03/17/2018 @ 09:45 pm by TFC J. PalumboJames R. Adams, 54, of Lusby, arrested on 03/17/2018 @ 11:01 pm by TPR. K. StullJeanna S. Lehnen, 29, of Hague, VA, arrested on 03/19/2018 @ 12:31 am by TFC P. Kaitz