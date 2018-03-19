Arrest: Male Stabs Female Roommate; 5+ Hour Barricade in Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (March 19, 2018)—Maryland State Police arrested a Leonardtown man accused of stabbing his roommate late Sunday night in St. Mary's County



The suspect, Gary Flint Jr., 37, is accused of stabbing his 41-year-old female roommate following an argument inside a residence on the 21700 block of Potomac View Drive in Leonardtown, Md. Flint was taken into custody at about 6:10 a.m. on Monday morning after barricading himself in the home for more than five hours. He is being charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault.



Shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack received a call about an assault in progress at a home on the 21700 block of Potomac View Drive. A witness told police that the victim was being attacked by a man who lived in the residence.



While traveling to the residence, a trooper found the victim, who appeared to be injured. The victim told the trooper that she had returned home earlier in the evening and was approached by her roommate, later identified as Flint. She said that an argument soon began and Flint assaulted her and then stabbed her with a sharp object multiple times. The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment of her injuries.



The victim told investigators that she and another person in the home were able to escape, but that Flint remained in the residence. A perimeter was soon established around the home as Flint refused to exit despite multiple attempts being made to contact him.



At approximately 4:45 a.m., members of the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element entered the home and found Flint in an upstairs bedroom. He was arrested at the scene and taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for medical treatment.



The investigation in ongoing.