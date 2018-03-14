St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

HVAC System to be Installed at Margaret Brent Recreation Center
The St. Mary's County Department of Parks & Recreation is scheduled to install a new HVAC system at the Margaret Brent Recreation Center. The system will deliver air conditioning during the warm weather months
The project will include installing upgraded electrical output and a complete HVAC system. The upgrade allows the department to host summer camps at the center from June through August.
Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 12 and will continue for several weeks. Evening and weekend activities will not be impacted during this time. Dates are subject to change based on factors such as weather and/or work delays.
For more information or questions, please contact Recreation & Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
Town of Leonardtown Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Monday, March 19 at 4:00 p.m.
The Town of Leonardtown will hold its' Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday, March 19 at 4:00 p.m.
The agenda follows:
1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES—October 16, 2017
2. TOWN ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT—Laschelle McKay
3. NEW BUSINESS:
Case No. 92-03A SMECO BLAP– West Side of Rt. 245/900' North of Greenbrier Road
Request for approval of a boundary line adjustment plat
Case No. 30-16 SMECO Plat of Consolidation—West Side of Rt. 245/900' North of Greenbrier
Request for approval of a plat of consolidation
4. OTHER BUSINESS:
— Review of Monthly In-House Permits
5. ADJOURNMENT
Founding of Maryland to be Commemorated
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County, along with the Museum Division of the Department of Recreation and Parks, will host the annual Maryland Day program at the St. Clement's Island Museum. This year's event takes place Monday, March 26 beginning at 2 p.m. The one-hour commemorative program honors the first brave settlers who founded the Maryland colony at St. Clement's Island on March 25, 1634. The event is free and open to the public.
Monsignor Edward Coyle will serve as the keynote speaker. He represents one of the early parishes in Pennsylvania founded by the Maryland Jesuits who came through St. Clement's Island. St. Mary's County Commissioners will also offer remarks at the ceremony and the St. Clement's Island historical marker will be the site of a wreath-laying ceremony to wrap up the program.
Visitors attending the event will enjoy free admission to the museum, as well as free water taxi rides to the Island (weather permitting). Special exhibits by The Piscataway/Conoy Tribe, Newtown Manor and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be available as well as children's activities and the opening of our photographic exhibit "On the River." The site also hosts a 19th century one-room schoolhouse and an exterior dory boat exhibit.
Maryland Day marks the beginning of the summer season at the St. Clement's Island Museum, the Piney Point Lighthouse, Museum & Historic Park in Piney Point and the Drayden African-American Schoolhouse. Both museums will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. through September and the Drayden Schoolhouse will be open the first Saturday of every month from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The St. Clement's Island Museum is managed by the Museum Division of the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks. It is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton's Point at the end of route 242 south. The museum and grounds are handicap accessible.
For more information call the museum at 301-769-2222. You can also visit us on Facebook or log on to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/museums.
Celebrate Spring at the Annual Easter Egg Festival
March 24 will be a day for kids and parents alike to hop down to the 35th annual Easter Egg Festival. The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation & Parks will host the rain or shine community event at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m.—4 p.m.
The Easter Festival has become a Southern Maryland staple every Spring and features egg hunts for all ages up to 12 years, photos with the Easter Bunny, live entertainment, free arts and crafts, egg decorating contest, face painting and goods and services for sale by local area vendors. Pony rides will be available for an additional cost.
For a $5 fee, attendees can participate in the egg hunt, have a photo taken with Mr. or Mrs. Bunny, participate in recreational activities and enjoy free face painting and crafts. Kids can also meet Superheroes and participate in a BMX course or tennis demonstration.
Food and beverages will also be available for separate purchase. Advance tickets will be available at the Recreation & Parks main office Monday—Friday 8 a.m.—5 p.m.
Recreation and Parks is actively seeking donations and sponsorships. Please call for additional details.
Net proceeds from the Easter Egg Festival, along with the Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament, help fund the Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program. Scholarships provide qualified individual applicants the opportunity to participate in a recreation activity at 50% of the registration fee.
For more information please visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/easter or call 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
State Highway Administration Opens Clements Roundabout
MD 234/MD 242 Intersection Safer and More Efficient Due to Roundabout
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) has completed and opened the MD 234 (Budds Creek Road)/ MD 242 (Coltons Point Road) roundabout in Clements, St. Mary's County. Construction started in late-fall 2016 and opened to traffic late-October 2017, slightly ahead of schedule.
This $3.5 million project replaced the four-way intersection with a single-lane roundabout. The project includes splitter islands and truck aprons to help guide passenger vehicles, large commercial trucks and farm equipment safely through the intersection. Approximately 10,000 vehicles travel through the intersection each day.
"The success of this project is directly attributable to the partnership and understanding that existed between MDOT SHA, the contractor, elected officials, and the community," said MDOT SHA District Engineer Corren Johnson. "When there were business entrance or farm equipment maneuverability concerns, our collective focus on solutions kept this project on schedule."
The Clements Roundabout is a recent addition to a growing list of more than 70 roundabouts statewide, improving safety for thousands of motorists. Their design has successfully decreased fatalities on area roads and saved the lives of drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. To learn more about MDOT SHA roundabouts , click here.
MDOT SHA's contractor for the roundabout was S.E. Davis Construction, LLC, Inc. of Eldersburg. Those who have questions about this work may call the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.
St. Mary's County Government Operations for Good Friday/Easter
All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed on Friday., March 30, 2018 in observance of Good Friday. All offices will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, April 2.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers, and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will be operate as normal on Good Friday March 30. However, the Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on March 30.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Mary's Transit System (STS) will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018. The Landfill, Convenience Centers, and STS System will be open for normal business hours prior on Saturday, March 31 and Monday, April 2.
All three branch locations of the St. Mary's County Library will be open Friday, March 30 (Good Friday) and Saturday, March 31. The Lexington Park Library will be closed Sunday, April 1 for Easter.
The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Friday, March 30 and there will be no Wheels on Meals deliveries.
The St. Clement's Island and Piney Point Museums will be open and operating a normal schedule on March 30 for Good Friday and April 1 for Easter Sunday.