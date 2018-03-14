Tri-County Council Donates One Million to St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (March 14, 2018)—The Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland presented a check for $1,030,931 to the Commissioners of St. Mary's County at the start of the board's budget work session. The money is earmarked for the continuation of the county's land preservation efforts.
"This will go a long way in preserving our rural county and we thank you for your efforts and the Tri-County Council for doing this for us," said Commissioner President Randy Guy in accepting the check.
Last fall Tri-County Council donated $79,680 to assist with the relocation of the Charlotte Hall Farmers Market.
