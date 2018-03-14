CSM Men's Basketball Makes Good on Season's Goal

Part of March Madness, Hawks to Compete at National Tournament for Second Consecutive Year

The College of Southern Maryland's Men's Basketball team has earned its way to the national championship tournament for National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II, which will take place from March 20-24 in Danville, Illinois. CSM’s #15 Hawks will play #2 Pima Community College at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 20. (Submitted photo)