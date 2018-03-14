Mobile Integrated Healthcare Team Earns 2018 Governor's Customer Service Heroes Award

Charles County Mobile Integrated Healthcare team members, Jenny Hunt, registered nurse; Pam Gantt, paramedic; and Wanda Mahoney, community health worker receive the Governor’s Customer Service Heroes Award from representatives of the Governor Larry Hogan’s Office: Gregory M. Derwart, managing director of Administration and Customer experience (far left); Michael Morrello, director of the Governor’s Office of Performance Improvement (far right).