Mobile Integrated Healthcare Team Earns 2018 Governor's Customer Service Heroes Award

LA PLATA, Md. (March 14, 2018)—The Office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan awarded the 2018 Governor's Customer Service Heroes Award to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, Charles County Government, and the Charles County Department of Health for the Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) Program.
The Charles County MIH program offers patients the option of having a healthcare team—a nurse, paramedic, and community health worker—visit their home to ensure they reach wellness. The award honorees are: Pam Gantt, paramedic; Jenny Hunt, registered nurse; and Wanda Mahoney, community health worker.
The Governor's Customer Service Heroes Award recognizes a Maryland organization going above and beyond to solve a specific challenge while developing a process that significantly improves the delivery of services, consistent with the Governor's Customer Service Promise.
"Through this unique collaboration the MIH program is bringing healthcare to the homes of those needing greater access to care. The ultimate goal is offering a way for these patients to receive appropriate care in the right setting," UM Charles Regional CEO Noel Cervino said. "For our hospital, this award is recognition of the hard work of our staff and community partners."
"On behalf of the Charles County Commissioners, I applaud the Department of Emergency Services and all the participating county agencies for receiving this award," said Commissioner President Peter F. Murphy. "This is a great example of agencies working together to provide the best possible care and service for our residents."
"The MIH's team customer service award is a perfect example of how the community comes together in partnership for those who have the greatest need," said Deputy Health Officer Dr. James Bridgers.
The Charles County MIH program began bridging the gap of social determinants of health and delivering tailored healthcare to its target community in August 2017. Of the first 24 patients that met program criteria, the MIH program achieved a 74 percent reduction in emergency department visits and an 84 percent reduction in inpatient hospital admissions. The MIH team is empowering their patients' independence and freedom through wellness and improved healthcare.
About UM Charles Regional Medical Center
UM Charles Regional Medical Center is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of southern Maryland. Our mission is to always provide excellent patient care as measured by the population's health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and cost effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org.