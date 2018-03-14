3 Injured in St. Mary's When Trooper Crashes Into Ambulance

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (March 13, 2018)—A Maryland state trooper and two others were injured after the departmental vehicle she was driving crashed into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon in St. Mary's County.



At approximately 1:45 p.m., the trooper, identified as TFC Allison Oyler, was on duty operating a marked patrol car on MD Rt. 235 at Rescue Lane in Hollywood. TFC Oyler, who is assigned to the Leonardtown Barrack, was traveling southbound with emergency lighting equipment activated while working traffic enforcement in the area. An ambulance from the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad pulled out from Rescue Lane onto MD Rt. 235 and into TFC Oyler's path of travel. TFC Oyler's vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice, crashed into the ambulance.



TFC Oyler was flown by Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of her injuries. The driver of the ambulance, Gregory Casoni, 63, and his passenger, George Newton, 67, both of Hollywood, were transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment of their injuries.



According to a preliminary investigation, the ambulance operator is listed at fault. Charges are pending in this case.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. The investigation is ongoing.