Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 14, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities and contractors., is being awardedfor modification P00040 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-15-C-0121) to redesign the missile processor unit subsystem in support of the AIM-9X Block II System Improvement program, increment III development. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force) funds in the amount of $91,280 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for Navy ($45,640; 50 percent); and Air Force ($45,640; 50 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded a combined cumulativeindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the scientific, engineering, and programmatic research and development services for the Signature Technology Office. The work will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory Washington, District of Columbia (90 percent); and King George, Virginia (10 percent) , and work is expected to be completed March 4, 2023. Fiscal 2018 working capital funds (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated as the initial task order and will satisfy the minimum guarantee requirement. No funds will expire at end of current fiscal year. It is anticipated that cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, or firm-fixed price orders will be issued against this contract. This contract was competitively procured under a request for proposal number N00173-15-R-JHO2 for which four proposals were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00173-18-D-2003)., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-18-D-0018) for the procurement of Contracted Air Services (CAS). The CAS program provides contractor owned and operated propeller aircraft to Department of the Navy fleet customers for a wide variety of airborne threat simulation capabilities to train shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew. This support is provided in a variety of venues, from basic "schoolhouse" air intercept control training to large multinational exercises or small, single unit training exercises, and traffic collision avoidance. Work will be performed in various locations in and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in March 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via a 100 percent Small Business set aside; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anot-to-exceed modification to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001) for long lead material and parts for low rate initial production (LRIP) of F-35 Lightning II air systems in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants; and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. This modification provides for 145 Lot 13 aircraft for the Services, non-U.S. DoD participants and FMS customers; and 69 Lot 14 aircraft for the non-U.S. DoD participants and FMS customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2017 advanced procurement (Navy and Air Force); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps), non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,463,152,389 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchase for the Air Force ($346,801,667; 24 percent); the Marine Corps ($165,939,840; 11 percent); the Navy ($47,734,591; 3 percent); and the non-U.S. DoD participants ($636,890,291; 44 percent); and FMS customers ($265,786,000; 18 percent). The, is the contracting activity.