Calvert Co. Public Schools to Begin Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Registration

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (March 12, 2018)—Calvert County Public Schools will begin pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year. The schedule is as follows:



April 5, 2018 Huntingtown Elementary; Registration: 9:00 am-2:00 pm



April 26, 2018 Beach Elementary; Registration: 9:30 am-2:00 pm



April 11, 2018 Plum Point Elementary; Registration: 9:00 am-2:00 pm



May 1, 2018 St. Leonard Elementary; Registration: 9:30 am-2:00 pm



April 12, 2018 Mt. Harmony Elementary; Registration: 9:30 am-2:00 pm



May 2, 2018 Mutual Elementary; Registration: 9:00 am -2:00 pm



April 17, 2018 Sunderland Elementary; Registration: 9:30 am-2:00 pm



May 9, 2018 Patuxent Appeal Elementary; Registration: 9:30 am-2:00 pm



April 19, 2018 Calvert Elementary; Registration: 9:30 am-2:00 pm



May 10, 2018 Windy Hill Elementary; Registration: 9:00 am -2:00 pm



April 24, 2018 Dowell Elementary; Registration: 9:30 am-2:00 pm



May 11, 2018 Barstow Elementary; Registration: 9:30 am-2:00 pm



If you are unavailable to register your child the specified day, please contact the school prior to June 1 to set up an appointment.



The following documents are needed to complete the registration process:



• Original birth certificate with official raised seal;



• Child's immunization records;



• Child's social security card; and



• Proof of residency. Only the following documentation will be accepted:



--- Deed;



--- Incorporated Lease (Real Estate Lease);



--- Non-incorporated Lease Agreement (Landlord provides proof of residency by producing a signed, notarized affidavit verifying that parents reside at that address); or



--- Mortgage Statement.



--- An approved multi-family disclosure application is required when child and parent reside in the home of another family. Please call the Department of Student Services at (443) 550-8460 to obtain further information regarding this process.



IMPORTANT NOTES:



• Pre-Kindergarten Age Requirement: Must be four years old by September 1, 2018.



• Parents must first complete the application process and receive an eligibility letter BEFORE registering a child for the pre-kindergarten program.



• Kindergarten Age Requirement: Must be five years old by September 1, 2018.



• Details and information regarding early entry requirements can be found in Calvert County Public Schools Policy/Procedures #2915. Candidates for early entry to kindergarten must be five years old on or before November 1 of the school year for which they apply for entrance. As stated in the policy, the intent of the assessment for early admission, as specified by the State of Maryland, is to identify exceptional students, not simply students who may be capable of completing kindergarten work. Written requests for candidates to participate in the early entry to kindergarten assessment process must be received by Joyce Farrell King, Supervisor Primary Education, by June 1, 2018.