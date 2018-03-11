Drug Store ATM Burglar Sentenced

Kevontae DeAngelo Stewart. 2017 booking photo via Charles Co. Sheriff's Office.

LA PLATA, Md.

(March 08, 2018)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Kevontae DeAngelo Stewart to 10 years all suspended but 18 months for Second Degree Burglary. Stewart also faces 10 years back up time and 5 years supervised probation for Conspiracy Theft $10,000-$100,000.On August 8, 2017, officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the CVS located in the 4200 block of Altamont Place in White Plains. While responding, a witness notified officers of seeing a pickup truck backing into the front of the store, followed by three suspects pulling the store's ATM into the bed of the truck and driving away in the direction of Hedgemeade Court.Upon canvassing the area of Hedgemeade Court, an officer identified a potential suspect. After a foot chase, the suspect, later identified as co-defendant Everett Tyrone Brown, was apprehended. Within the area Brown was first observed fleeing, officers discovered an unoccupied Silver Ford F-350 in the street with the engine running. Behind the truck, officers discovered the stolen ATM machine from CVS.Officers also determined occupants in another truck to be involved with the burglary. After a vehicle pursuit, the vehicle was successfully disabled by officers. Two suspects immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One suspect, later determined to be Stewart, was discovered in a drainage ditch inside of a construction site. A pair of white gloves with red colored tips were also discovered during apprehension. The other suspect was not immediately located.Surveillance tape from the CVS confirmed the descriptions of Stewart and Brown, who were both wearing the same clothing during their apprehension as seen in the burglary. The video surveillance also showed the suspects wearing white gloves with red colored tips.An investigation into the Silver Ford F-350 revealed that the vehicle and registration plate were reported stolen from Montgomery County.Covington had no comment on Stewart's sentence.A sentencing date for co-defendant Everett Tyrone Brown has been set for April 25, 2018.