Waldorf Man Gets 3 Consecutive Life Sentences Plus for Violating a Minor

LA PLATA, Md. (March 08, 2018)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, March 7, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Darren Anthony Wimbush, 35, of Waldorf, to 3 consecutive Life sentences plus 60 consecutive years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and 5 counts of Second Degree Sex Offense.



On June 30, 2015, the Charles County Sheriff's Office received a Crime Solver's anonymous tip that the victim was being sexually abused by Wimbush. After receiving the anonymous tip, detectives contacted the victim, who later revealed that she was sexually abused repeatedly by Wimbush over the course of a two year timeframe.



An investigation revealed that Wimbush, a registered sex offender, began sexually abusing the victim when she was 11 years old and he was 29 years old. The abuse continued until June of 2015. Investigators also learned that Wimbush threatened to kill the victim and her family if she told anyone. A Sexual Assault Exam conducted on the victim revealed trauma that was consistent with sexual assault.



At sentencing, Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Freeman told the judge, "As I said to the jury, the defendant was supposed to build the victim up, teach her right from wrong, teach her morals, but he did the opposite. This was gross, vicious, and heinous, and it was repeated over and over. The level of harm was excessive. The court heard the emotional and mental effect it had on the victim. The defendant was torturing her. It is our recommendation that the defendant get multiple life sentences. He should not get the opportunity to breathe air as a free man ever again."



Before sentencing Wimbush to multiple life sentences plus 60 years, Judge West stated, "When you run into people who are gifted or have special qualities about them, the last thing you should do is abuse them. That is exactly what happened here. The level of harm is excessive. This is probably the worst abuse of trust that I've seen."



Covington, commenting on the Court's sentence said, "The Court was absolutely justified in imposing this sentence. Wimbush is a proven predator and must be kept away from all potential victims for the rest of his life. Part of the Court's duty is to protect our citizens from those that would perpetrate evil acts—especially on our most vulnerable. The Judge did so in this case."