Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 08, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00023 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045). This modification provides for additional recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Services to be provided include ground maintenance activities; action request resolution; depot activation activities; Automatic Logistics Information System operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $148,745,565 will be obligated at time of award, $62,472,339 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for Air Force ($66,630,247; 44.80 percent), Marine Corps ($29,590,763; 19.89 percent); Navy ($18,937,301; 12.73 percent); non-DoD Participants ($25,322,239; 17.02 percent); and FMS ($8,265,015, 5.56 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to perform service life modifications on four F/A-18E/F aircraft that extends their operational service life from 6,000 to 9,000 flight hours. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (75 percent); and El Segundo, California (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $67,588,574 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acqusition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-D-0001)., is being awardedfor modification P00033 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004) to provide funding for sustainment services in support of the F-35 aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan; and Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. Work will be performed in Lemoore, California (54 percent); and Iwakuni, Japan (46 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,400,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for procurement of long lead parts associated with the manufacture of 19 Lot 10 P-8A aircraft for the U.S. Navy (10) and the governments of Norway (5) and the United Kingdom (4). Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (82.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.7 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4 percent); Cambridge, United Kingdom (1.6 percent); North Amityville, New York (.9 percent); Rockville, Illinois (.7 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (.6 percent); Dickinson, North Dakota (.6 percent), and various locations throughout the United States (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $282,275,771 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the U.S. Navy ($140,333,000; 49.7 percent); the governments of Norway ($81,110,155; 28.7 percent) and the United Kingdom ($60,832,616; 21.6 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0040) to update and revise F-35A integration requirements in accordance with the letter of offer and acceptance in support of the government of Japan. Additionally, this modification updates program management tasking, to include additional meetings and translator services. Work will be performed in Misawa, Japan (50 percent); Ichigaya, Japan (5 percent); Jujo, Japan (5 percent); Yokota, Japan (5 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); and Orlando, Florida (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $24,860,231 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously issued cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001917F0108) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of Integrated Core Processor prototypes to support laboratory system integration for all Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2507 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0024). This order provides for the production and delivery of 69 Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Display Night Vision Cueing and Display Systems (each system includes 1 night vision device and 1 night display adapter); 174 Gen3 16 millimeter image intensifier tubes; and technical data. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire (79 percent), Wilsonville, Oregon (15 percent), Atlanta, Georgia (4 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,260,460 will be obligated at time of award; $182,953 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., was awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F2405 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0021 for tooling and equipment necessary to increase production capacity for the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, utilized by the Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Air Force. Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2016 special defense acquisition funds; fiscal 2017 procurement ammunition (Air Force); and fiscal 2018 procurement ammunition (Navy, Marine Corps, and Army) in the amount of $13,673,194 will be obligated at time of award, $2,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. Awarded on March 5, 2018No applicable data.