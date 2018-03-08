St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Citizens Reminded to Spring Forward



The St. Mary's County Department of Emergency Services reminds citizens the time to spring forward has arrived.



Daylight saving time officially begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday March 11. Residents should turn their clocks ahead one hour before going to bed.



Citizens should also change the clock on stoves, microwaves and personal vehicles. Most smartphones, cable boxes and computers will spring ahead one hour automatically.



The time change is also a great opportunity to change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.



Citizens are asked to remind their friends, family and neighbors to do the same.



For more information on Emergency Preparedness visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.



Board of Appeals Hearing Cancelled



The St. Mary's County Board of Appeals hearing, scheduled for Thursday, March 8, 2018, has been cancelled.



The scheduled case VAAP No. 18-0085, Blankenship has been withdrawn and will be rescheduled at a later date.



The next meeting of the Board of Appeals will be April 12, 2018.



Town of Leonardtown Town Council Meeting Monday, March 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.



The Town of Leonardtown will hold its Town Council meeting on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. with a Workshop on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.



The agenda follow:



1. Opening of meeting



A. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance



B. Approval of Minutes - February 12, 2018



2. Treasurer's Report - Rebecca Sothoron



A. Treasurer's Report



B. Introduction of Ordinance No. 181 - Adopting the Budget and Setting the Real Property Tax Rate for FY2019



3. Planning Dept. - Jada Stuckert



A. Upcoming PZ Meeting - March 19, 2018



4. Police Report - Cpl. Kristi Nelson



A. Police Report



5. Town Administrator's Report - Laschelle McKay



A. Introduction of Ordinance No. 182 - Chapter 36 Alcoholic Beverages



B. Introduction of Ordinance No. 183 - Chapter 92 Livability Standards



C. Introduction of Ordinance No. 184 - Chapter 134 - Swimming Pools



D. Introduction of Ordinance No. 185 - Chapter 128 - Streets and Sidewalks



E. Introduction of Ordinance No. 186 - Chapter 72 - Firearms and Fireworks



F. Project Update



6. Mayor's Report - Daniel Burris



7. Council Reports



A. Events



B. Community Development and Planning



C. ENR Upgrade



D. SMMA Update



E. Streets/Roads and Safety/Emergency Preparedness



8. Adjournment