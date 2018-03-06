Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Cameron Dent, 26, of Prince Frederick Chelsea Garrison, 27, of Upper Marlboro James Washington, 46, of Lusby Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(March 06, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of February 26 through March 4, deputies responded to 1,551 calls for service throughout the community.CDS: On February 27, Deputy Ridgely responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for a CDS violation. Deputy Ridgley made contact with the suspect, identified as. It was discovered Garrison had concealed narcotics on her persons to try to bring into the jail. Garrison was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (crack cocaine), Possess Contraband in a Place of Confinement, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On March 1, Deputy Gott conducted a traffic stop in the area of HG Trueman Road and Village Center Drive, Lusby. While making contact with the driver, later identified as, it was determined he did not currently have a valid licenses. Deputy Trigg and Deputy Gott conducted a search of the vehicle resulting in paraphernalia and narcotics. Washington was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On March 2, Deputy Wilson responded to Hillendale Way, Prince Frederick for the report of a CDS violation. Upon arrival, the complainants directed Deputy Wilson into the residence where the suspect was located. The suspect later identified as, was located in the bathroom of the residence, and when asked to step out of the bathroom for Deputy Wilson to speak with him, he was seen flushing the evidence down the toilet. While Deputy Wilson was attempting to put Dent into handcuffs he began to resist. A search of Dent was conducted resulting in the paraphernalia. Dent was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-not Marijuana (Heroin), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute, Resist/ Interfere with Arrest, and Obstructing & Hindering.BURGLARY: 18-10169: On February 27, Deputy Callison responded to Mackall Road, St. Leonard for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between 11:00am and 3:00pm on February 27th an unknown suspect(s) stole their table saw, chop saw, a 12' ladder, and 4' ladder from their shed. The value of stolen property is $2,000.COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY: On February 28, approximately 3:43 pm, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office responded to Peppers Pet Pantry, located at 13372 H.G. Trueman Rd Dowell, MD 20629 for a fraud report. Deputies made contact with the employee who stated the suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill. The bill had masking tape on the blue strip and appeared to be photo copied. The serial number on the bill was JF69187426B. The subject is described as a B/M, 5'7"- 5'9", approximately 20 years of age, braids/ dreads that come to the bottom of the earlobe and tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a gray and black shirt w/ a matching hat.BURGLARY: 18-10334: On February 28, Deputy Gott responded to War Bonnet Trail, Lusby for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and tracked in dirt and leaves. There were no items missing from the residence.BURGLARY: 18-10725: On March 1, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Cove View Lane, St. Leonard for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that sometime between February 25th at 3:00pm and March 1st at 8:50pm an unknown suspect(s) attempted to break into their shed. There were no items removed from the shed.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-10132: On February 27, Deputy Bowlan responded to Vera Court, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that sometime between 5:40am and 4:30pm on February 26th an unknown suspect(s) shot their dog with a pellet gun.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-11036: On March 3, Deputy Crum responded to Lowery Road, Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that sometime between February 27th at 8:00am and March 3rd at 8:00am an unknown suspect(s) damaged their basement door. The estimated damaged is $500.