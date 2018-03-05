MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(March 05, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT: On 2/26/2018 at 5:15 pm, Trooper First Class Rucker responded to the KFC Restaurant in Prince Frederick for a theft complaint. Investigation revealed, an employee, had stolen cash from another employee while on break. Charges are pending for theft for Woodward.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 2/26/2018 at 10:03 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 in the area of Dowell Rd. for traffic violations. After obtaining the vehicle operator's license and returning to his patrol vehicle, the operator proceeded to turn and continue on HG Trueman Road. Once the vehicles were again stopped, as Cpl Esnes was exiting his vehicle, she again continued to travel on HG Trueman Road. She again was stopped and was asked to exit her vehicle., was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.Karen M. Granton, 42, of Burtonsville, arrested on 03/01/2018 @ 12:34 am by TPR. D. FoleyRyan A. Bylan, 35, of Huntingtown, arrested on 03/02/2018 @ 12:00 am by TFC J. JonesJennifer A. Saunders, 31, of Port Republic, arrested on 03/03/2018 @ 03:26 pm by TFC T. DavisSarah A. Wynne, 23, of Prince Frederick, arrested on 03/04/2018 @ 12:43 am by TFC J. Warrick