Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

County Launches PASS Map to Track Building Permits
The Calvert County Department of Technology Services and the Department of Planning & Zoning have launched a new interactive Permit Activity Status System (PASS) map online.Citizens can now go online to track building permits such as plumbing, electrical and grading permits through every step of the permitting process.
The PASS map was created to make the permitting process easier and more convenient for builders, contractors and permit runners. It displays active and recently completed building permits and planning applications throughout Calvert County. Citizens can track the permits by number or by address, and can view the status of building, condition and inspection reviews. The PASS map is connected to the county government's land management system and is updated daily.
The Department of Technology Services offers a variety of Geographic Information System (GIS) maps including a "What's Going Where" map where citizens can learn about commercial buildings currently in process to be built. GIS is used throughout Calvert County Government to support a variety of functions including planning, environmental sustainability, emergency response, public works, parks & recreation and economic development.
Citizens can access a variety of GIS content on the web, including historic maps, interactive maps and downloadable maps. To access the PASS map, visit online; no password or login information is required to virtually explore Calvert County.For information on older, active building permits please call the Inspections & Permits Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2552.
View the PASS Map online at so.md/PASSMap
Review and Enforcement of Calvert County's New Sign Regulations Gets Underway
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning announced its code enforcement staff will soon be visiting with business owners to explain and enforce the county's recently updated sign regulations. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted updated sign regulations Jan. 31, 2018, to Section 6-8 of the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance.
The following is a list of the major changes made to the sign regulations:
— The adopted regulations are content neutral in order to comply with the U.S. Supreme Court's Reed v. Town of Gilbert case opinion.
— The sign regulations purpose statement was expanded to incorporate language specific to the promotion of businesses.
— Sign regulations are now more user-friendly:
—- The regulations are now located in one document instead of multiple documents.
—- Information regarding sign dimensions, sign types and the location of a sign now appears in charts for easier reference.
—- Maximum sign areas and sign heights for freestanding signs both in and out of the town centers appear in charts for ease of use.
—- All permanent sign regulations are consolidated in one section and all temporary sign regulations are consolidated in another for ease of use.
— A temporary sign is now defined by the construction and material make-up of the sign, not a time limit. Temporary sign categories now include air-activated, balloon, flags, banners, blades and yard signs.
— The regulations permit electronic message center signs in the Prince Frederick Town Center and Employment Center zoning districts along MD Route 2/4, West Dares Beach Road and MD Route 231 west of MD Route 2/4.
The county's code enforcement staff will begin enforcing these new regulations by assisting business owners through the transition as follows:
— Enforcement staff will soon begin speaking with businesses and advising what is and is not permissible under the new regulations. Staff will provide businesses that are out of compliance with a zoning inspection report including a correction date (30 days from date of issuance) along with an online link to the new regulations.
— After the initial visit, staff will continue to monitor the signs and work with the businesses to bring them into compliance.
— After the 30-day correction period, staff will re-inspect each location. If the re-inspection results in a violation, a zoning enforcement case will be opened and the business will be issued a notice of violation with a new corrective action date.
— A third site inspection will occur after the corrective action date on the notice of violation. If still in violation, the business owner will be advised again, in an effort to gain compliance through communication. If not resolved by an agreed date, the business owner will receive a citation and $500 fine.
— If no compliance occurs after the citation deadline, staff will file the matter with the County Attorney's Office to schedule for court.
Business owners are encouraged to review the new sign regulations online at www.co.cal.md.us/SignRegulations, under Ordinance 04-18.1, Exhibit B.
For additional information, please feel free to contact the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-2348 or pz@calvertcountymd.gov.
Bonding Authority Request Aims to Centralize County Government Services Under One Roof
Just as the county in general has grown, so have the demands from citizens for more efficient and convenient access to county services. For that reason, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners has asked for $41.9 million in its 2018 bonding authority request to the state legislature to build a new county administration building and centralize county government services.
The new building would be located at the former Armory building in Prince Frederick and house all county government functions in one location to serve residents. Presently, there are more than 1,200 Calvert County Government employees and just under half of them are located in 11 leased facilities in Prince Frederick.
Centrally locating employees in the county seat would not only address inadequate office space and the current overcrowding in multiple leased buildings, it would also provide ease of access to county government services for citizens and return needed space back to the county court system.
Learn more about why now is the time to consolidate county staff and services into one facility.
Video on proposed new government services building: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hScEnQY2T1s
Department of Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle Joins Leadership Maryland
Calvert County Department of Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle has been chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a stronger Maryland by educating, cultivating and connecting our state's brightest leaders. Robertson-Slagle is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland's 26th class—the Class of 2018, which will complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state's most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Following a two-day opening retreat in April, the class will attend five two-day intense sessions traversing the state focusing on Maryland's economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity. These sessions will be followed by a one-day closing retreat in November and a graduation celebration in December. More than 100 experts representing business, government, education and the non-profit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
"The selection process for the Class of 2018 was very competitive this year, as we had an extraordinary pool of diverse and experienced applicants to choose from," said Renée M. Winsky '05, president and chief executive officer, Leadership Maryland. "The 52 selected participants represent a diverse and broad spectrum of highly-qualified executives from across the state, and we are confident that their Leadership Maryland experience will help them to play an even greater role in our unified effort to shape the future of our state."
Robertson-Slagle holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of Maryland and has more than 25 years of experience in government relations, business development, financial analysis, marketing, grant writing, program management, event planning and direct technical business assistance.
She previously served as Calvert County's business retention specialist. Prior to joining the department, Robertson-Slagle served as director of the Maryland Small Business Development Center (SBDC) where she provided leadership in planning, coordinating and overseeing the development, delivery and reporting of all professional programs, activities and services for the Southern Maryland region. She also served as business development manager for the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, director of government/member relations with the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and business development specialist with the Maryland Department of Business & Economic Development. She is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Southern Maryland, and a member of the Maryland Economic Development Association, the International Economic Development Council and Northeastern Economic Developers Association. She has served on boards of directors for the Patuxent Partnership, Southern Maryland Workforce Investment Board and Leadership Southern Maryland.
For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.
Board Votes to Hire Paramedics
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted to begin a phased-in approach to hiring paramedics to supplement the staff of Calvert County's all-volunteer Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams. The board also approved the initial hiring of an EMS supervisor in Fiscal Year 2019 to oversee the new positions and related requirements.
The unanimous decision was in response to a request for help from a committee of chiefs from each volunteer fire, rescue and EMS station in Calvert County who face increasing demands for advanced life support services and patient transport. The committee cited a measurable increase in the number of calls for service; a rapid response challenge for the centralized ALS unit to respond to the north and south areas of Calvert County; and the increasingly advanced training requirements for volunteer paramedics as the basis of their request.
Calvert County has 52 ALS volunteers who serve Calvert County residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new paid paramedics will work with, and assist the vitality of, the ALS volunteer unit from three locations: one each in the north, central and south areas of the county.
Calvert County Launches First Tri-County Public Transit Connection
Calvert County Commissioner President Evan Slaughenhoupt Jr. and Calvert County Department of Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland recently boarded the inaugural daily departure of the Charlotte Hall bus route from the Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. The two were kicking off the new bus route which will run five days a week, Monday through Friday, and provide direct connections for transfers between Calvert, St. Mary's and Charles counties' public transportation service.
"We are thrilled to launch Southern Maryland's first tri-county public transit connection," said Slaughenhoupt, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran and chairperson of the Tri-County Council Veterans Regional Advisory Committee. "Certainly, our veterans deserve convenient and accessible medical care and resources."
Slaughenhoupt pointed out the new connection will also open up opportunities for out-of-county residents to come to Calvert County and provide a boon to the local economy.
Learn more about Calvert County's public transportation bus routes and fares by visiting www.co.cal.md.us/transportation or calling 410-535-4268. For information on schedules and fees for VanGO, Charles County Government's public transit system, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/pgm/vango/vango or call 1-800-735-2258. For information on schedules and fees for St. Mary's County Government's Transit System, visit www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/STSfares.asp or call 301-475-4200 ext. *1120 or *1121.
Automated External Defibrillators Placed in Five County Parks
The Calvert County departments of Parks & Recreation and General Services installed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in five county parks to help responders treat park-goers who experience a medical emergency. An AED is a portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart when a patient experiences arrhythmia or sudden cardiac arrest.
The AEDs are clearly marked and located in the following parks:
— Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.
— Marley Run Recreational Area, 1455 Mairfield Lane
— Hallowing Point Park, 4755 Hallowing Point Road
— Cove Point Park , 750 Cove Point Road
— Solomons Town Center Park, 13320 Dowell Road
Learn more about Parks & Recreation and its comprehensive program of recreational activities offered in its community centers, aquatic facilities, the public schools and the county parks by visiting www.co.cal.md.us/index.aspx?nid=115.