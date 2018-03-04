Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Belinda Walker, 59, of Prince Frederick Brandon Marshall Wehler, 18 Emmett Odyssey Gantt, Sr., 57 James Arnold, 30, of Prince Frederick James Henry Bowman III, 48 Kevin Deandre Hawkins, 30 Megan Marie Wetklow, 25, of Chesapeake Beach Megan Weaver, 32, of Lusby Naheem Scott, 21, of Annapolis Rashad Saeed Campbell, 31 Ryan Ford Gallagher, 40 Sequoia Gladys Henderson, 29 Susan Furr, 30, of Prince Frederick Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(March 04, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.CDS: On February 5, Deputy Denton conducted a traffic stop at the Solomons Tourist Information Center in Solomons. During initial contact with the driver, later identified as, Deputy Denton detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The passenger admitted to having marijuana in her purse and handed it over to the officer. A search of the vehicle revealed a small plastic bag containing marijuana less than 10 grams as well as a clear plastic bag containing suspected heroin inside. Wehler was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS CONTRABAND: On February 5, Deputy J. Ward responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. A single unidentifiable pill was located loose on an inmate, identified as. The pill was identified as Pfizer 100 PGN. Gantt was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.FORGED CHECK: On February 6, Deputy Williamson responded to the Bank of America in Dunkirk for the report of a bad check being passed. The suspect, later identified as, entered the bank and tried to cash a check for $1,500. A bank employee contacted the owner of the check who advised the check was for $50 and was initially made out to her granddaughter. Bowman was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Forgery of Private Documents, Issuing a False Document, and Theft Less than $100.CDS CONTRABAND: On February 7, Deputy Sampson was dispatched to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. Sergeant Scott handed Deputy Sampson a ziplock bag containing a white paper fold with a white powder inside that was recovered from an inmate, later identified as. Campbell was charged with Possession/Receiving CDS While Confined/Detained.DISORDERLY, TRESPASSING: On February 8, Deputy Spalding responded to Patuxent Wine and Spirits in Lusby for the report of trespassing. The suspect, later identified as, advised he came to the store to give the owner what he owed him for stealing a bottle of Patron prior to this incident. Deputy Durner was also on scene and advised Deputy Spalding that the owner wanted to press charges against Hawkins because he was in the store yelling and causing a scene. Hawkins was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing on Private Property.CDS: On February 9, Deputy Denton and Deputy Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 4 and Sixes Road, Prince Frederick. Trooper McCombs of the Maryland State Police and his K-9 partner conducted a sniff of the car which turned out to be positive. A search of the vehicle was met with negative results, as well as a search of the driver. A female officer was requested for a search of the passenger, identified as, which revealed suspected Oxycodone. Henderson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.CDS: On February 10, Deputy Williamson received a lookout for a vehicle in the area of Route 4 and Route 2 which he found at the 7 Eleven in Sunderland. The driver, later identified as, was holding a glass crack cocaine pipe, and a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, Deputy Williamson found a glass smoking device with marijuana residue, a cigarette pack with a small amount of marijuana inside, 3 cell phones, two pill bottles with white powder residue, two digital scales with white residue on them, a spoon with burn marks on the bottom and white residue on the top, and cash folded up in his pants pocket. Gallagher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and 3 counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.CDS: On February 19, Deputy Denton conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bayside Road and Ponds Wood Drive. While making contact with the driver later identified as, Deputy Denton observed him to be extremely nervous and shaking. Scott was asked to step out of the vehicle for a K9 scan to be conducted. Deputy Denton also recognized the odor of marijuana emitting from Scott's person. A search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Scott was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, and four counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.SHOPLIFTER: On February 20, Deputy Flynt responded to the Weis Market, Prince Frederick for the report of a shoplifter that had just left the store. Deputy Trigg located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Autozone on Prince Frederick Boulevard. Deputy Trigg made contact with the driver later identified as, as the suspect from the Weis. The stolen merchandise from the store was located inside of the vehicle, and Walker could not provide a receipt for the items. Walker was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft Less Than $100 and False Statement to Officer.CDS: On February 21, Deputy Bowlan conducted a traffic stop in the area of the Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department for a vehicle speeding. While making contact with the driver later identified as, she appeared to be nervous and shaking. A K9 scan of the vehicle was performed, which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle resulted in paraphernalia. Weaver was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.THEFT, CDS: On February 23, Deputy Parks responded to Walmart, Prince Frederick for the report of shoplifters. Deputy Parks made contact with both subjects identified as Susan Furr, 30, of Prince Frederick, and, and a search of their persons was conducted. The search resulted in the store's merchandise, drug paraphernalia, and narcotics. Furr was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft Less Than $100 and CDS: Possession-not Marijuana (Alprazolam). Arnold was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Theft: $100 to under $1,500.ARMED ROBBERY DURING MARIJUANA BUY: On February 27, at 6:36 p.m., patrol units were dispatched to the Walmart located at 10600 Town Center BLVD, Dunkirk, for an armed robbery call. Detective Livingston responded to the scene and met with the victim, who stated he and his friend went to Walmart to purchase Marijuana from a female identified as. Once Megan entered the victim's vehicle she immediately asked, "Where is the money?" The victim asked to see the Marijuana first, but Megan stated, "I have a Taser and a gun, give me your money." The victim put his vehicle in reverse in an attempt to drive to where a group of citizens were gathered in the parking lot. Megan placed the vehicle in park and exited the vehicle and fled the area in another vehicle. Prior to Megan exiting the vehicle, she took the victim's wallet and cell phone. Detectives were able to make contact with Megan at her residence. Detectives arrested Megan and transported her to the Detention Center, where she was charged accordingly.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-6786: On February 9, Deputy Weems responded to Runabout Loop, Solomons for the report of a damaged vending machine. The complainant stated between January 28th and February 9th an unknown suspect(s) damaged the vending machine and attempted to steal money from it.THEFT: 18-6289: On February 6, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft from Grays Road, Prince Frederick. The victim stated he ordered an ASUS ROG GTZ 1080 graphics card online and received an email that it had been delivered, however, when he got home the package was gone. The value of the stolen item is $770.THEFT: 18-7164: On February 11, Deputy Hardesty responded to Rousby Hall Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The victim advised that she parked her vehicle at the Lusby Shell Station and when she came by to check on it, her rear tag was missing. Sometime between February 9th at 12 PM and February 11th at 12:46 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole her tag off her vehicle from that location.TAMPERING: 18-7079: On February 10, Deputy Locke responded to Windy Creek Road, Huntingtown for the report of a suspicious person who had entered the victim's vehicle. The victim stated he heard his driveway alarm sensor go off and looked outside to discover an unknown male inside of his truck. He shouted and the male ran off toward Lower Marlboro Road.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-9142: On February 22, Deputy Sampson responded to Fairground Road, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The victim stated that sometime between February 11th and February 17th an unknown suspect(s) had damaged their front storm door by ripping it off its hinges. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.THEFT: 18-8566: On February 19, Deputy Parks responded to Clay Hammond Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated an unknown suspect(s) had removed their magnetic business logos from the sides of their truck. The value of stolen property is $108.THEFT: 18-8691: On February 20, Deputy Parks responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft that occurred in the 3700 block of South Solomons Island Road, Saint Leonard. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) stole their trailer registration plate. The value of stolen property is $30.THEFT: 18-9178: On February 22, Deputy Woodford responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft that had occurred at the 2/4 Park and Ride, Sunderland. The victim stated that an unknown suspect(s) removed their rear registration plate from their vehicle. The value of stolen property is $60.