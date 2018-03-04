Sheriff Evans: Our Officers Will Not Stand Down in Case of a School Shooter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (March 04, 2018)—In light of the recent tragedy in Parkland, Florida and allegations that certain deputies did not immediately enter the school where an active shooter was in the process of killing people, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans issued the following letter regarding the stance of he and his officers should a similar incident ever occur locally:



AN URGENT MESSAGE TO PARENTS AND ALL CALVERT COUNTY CITIZENS:



We have all heard about the heinous attack in Parkland, Florida at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.



As in most communities, we think, like they no doubt once thought in Florida, "That couldn't happen here." WE cannot sugarcoat it or bury our head in the sand. The sad reality is that with the world we live in today we must accept that it COULD happen here. It could happen ANYWHERE.



I want to re-assure parents, school employees and all our citizens that the dedicated deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office have sworn to protect our county and that includes entering a school, recreation area or business and to take action and stand between our citizens and harm.



Many of my deputies have children and I have three grandchildren attending school in Calvert County. Some deputies have spouses who work in the school system. Whether there is a personal attachment to Calvert County schools or not, my deputies are fully dedicated to protect the most vulnerable citizens of Calvert County when they need it the most.



Each day my office, along with school administrators and school resource officers work diligently to investigate issues before they become problems.



So I say this again that all deputies are trained to respond to an active shooter incident and we will go in alone if shots are being fired, I am committed and I guarantee that all Calvert County Deputies feel the same. I also forwarded this letter to all deputies for them to attach their name to this document as a reaffirmation of the oath they took when hired.



Sheriff Mike Evans