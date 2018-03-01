Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Carol Lanette Savage, of Hartford County Derwin Scott, Sr., 50, of Sunderland Levi Lawrence Hill, of Bushwood Michael Shelton Wiggins, of Accokeek Naheem Malik Scott, 21, of Annapolis Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Feb. 28, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.STRONG ARMED ROBBERY: On February 12, at approximately 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to the Dash In, located in Prince Frederick, for a report of a strong armed robbery. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of the deputies. Detectives are actively working this case. If anyone has any further information they are asked to contact Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-1600 ext. 2595 or Wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.DRUG ARREST, CHILD NEGLECT: On Tuesday, February 13, at approximately 9:00 p.m., deputies noticed a white Chevrolet van quickly entering and leaving several parking lots in the Dunkirk area. Deputies followed the van and observed several traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Md. 260 and Brickhouse Road. However, prior to being contacted by the deputies, the driver of the vehicle sped from the scene fleeing from the deputies. The vehicle continued to travel eastbound on Md. Route 260 with deputies in pursuit. During the chase the driver of the van attempted several times to ram the pursuing deputies. The pursuit continued back to Md. 4 and continued northbound. Fearing the van was approaching a more populated area deputies utilized an immobilization technique and safely forced the vehicle from the roadway in the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road. The driver was located hiding in the rear of the van behind an adult female and two juvenile passengers.The driver of the vehicle, identified as, was taken into custody and charged with several counts of 1st degree assault, possession of crack cocaine, possession of CDS paraphernalia, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, neglect of a child and numerous traffic violations. An adult passenger in the vehicle,, was charged with possession of cocaine. All parties were checked by Emergency Medical Services as a precaution.STRONG ARMED ROBBERY: On February 12, at approximately 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to the Dash In, located at 875 N Solomon's Island Rd in Prince Frederick for a report of a strong armed robbery. Contact was made with employees from the Dash In who stated that 2 men came into the business and grabbed cash from a register when an employee was ringing up a sale. The employees attempted to stop the suspect but he threatened them with a can of mace and quickly ran out of the store. Detectives were quickly able to identify the suspects as, and. Suspects were apprehended on February 14. If anyone has any further information, please contact Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-1600 ext. 2595 or wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.DRUG DISTRIBUTION ARREST: On February 15, the Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop on a gold Hyundai Elantra at the Holiday Inn located in Prince Frederick. An investigation during the stop resulted in the recovery of 20 grams of powder cocaine, a digital scale, CDS Paraphernalia, and marijuana. In addition, $858.00 and the Hyundai Elantra were seized. The suspect,, was charged with several crimes, including Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine. The Calvert County Sheriff's Office began the Crime Suppression unit in an effort to provide directed enforcement in these types of cases.DRUG ARREST: On February 19, the Crime Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop at Bayside Road at Ponds Wood Drive, Chesapeake Beach. During the stop a positive K-9 alert led to a search of the vehicle. The search resulted in the recovery of 4.7 grams of powder cocaine, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 30.1 grams of marijuana, and, CDS Paraphernalia. The driver,, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute the same.ARMED ROBBERY: On January 14, units responded to the Subway in Dunkirk for the reported armed robbery. Detectives determined similar robberies occurred at a Subway in King George Virginia a week prior. During the weeks following these two robberies, a Subway in Anne Arundel County, the Shell Station at the intersection of Dares Beach Road and Rt. 4 in Prince Frederick, the Subway in Dunkirk (second robbery), the Subway in King George (second robbery), and two additional Subways in Charles County were robbed. During the investigation of the second armed robbery in Charles County, the suspect exited and returned to a black Toyota 4 door sedan. The description of this vehicle was shared among local law enforcement.The Criminal Investigations Bureau planned and coordinated robbery saturation patrols in an effort to catch the armed robber. At the direction of Sheriff Evans, the saturation patrols were to remain in effect until the robberies stopped. Sheriff Evans and detectives visited several businesses and assured them the recent robberies were a top priority. Law enforcement personnel kept in contact with business owners and increased presence in areas the perpetrator was likely to target.On February 18, an armed robbery occurred at the Subway located at 2112 Crain Highway. Charles County Sheriff's Officers located the black Toyota 4 door from the robbery on February 16. Units conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the operator identifying him as. Officers took Williams into custody and recovered evidentiary items linking him to the Subway robberies.Detectives Jernigan, Hawkins, and Livingston worked with Charles County detectives to solidify and close the Calvert County robberies. Detectives applied for charges on Otis Scorpio Williams and warrants were issued charging him with both armed robberies at the Subway in Dunkirk and the armed robbery of the Dares Beach Road Shell. Williams is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.