Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Anthony Joseph Walton, Sr., 44 Carlos Leon Baker, 29 Danielle Murphy, 33 Frederick Robert Abner II, 28 Jared Brian Maites, 34 Jennifer Marie Modlin, 41 Kevin Riggleman Lorin Megan Somers, 34 Marisa Ramos, 24 Paul David Parker, Jr., 36 Richard Kidwell, Jr. Ryan Graves, 39 Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Feb. 28, 2018)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.WEEKLY SUMMARY: During the week of January 22 through January 28, deputies responded to 1,250 calls for service throughout the community. During the week of January 29 through February 4, deputies responded to 1,261 calls for service throughout the community.CDS: On January 22, Deputy R. Evans conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixes Road and Grays Road, Prince Frederick. Deputy Evans approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver,After running his information, Deputy Evans approached the vehicle, this time from the passenger side and recognized an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, Kidwell was placed under arrest for an active warrant through Montgomery County and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Correctional Officer McDowell conducted a search on Kidwell and found 20 grams of suspected marijuana in a plastic bag as well as another 10 gram bag of suspected marijuana during the strip search. Kidwell was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 gm+ and Possession/Receive CDS While Confined/Detained (Marijuana).TRESSPASSING, BURGLARY: On January 23, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Clay Hammond Road, Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary. Because of previous burglaries at his home, the homeowner set up trail cameras around his house. After watching the trail camera footage, Deputy Ward and Trooper Rucker recognized the male captured on camera and identified him as. Deputy Ward and Trooper Rucker located Riggleman walking on Clay Hammond Road where he was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Riggleman was served three active warrants and charged with Trespassing: Private Property and Second Degree Burglary.CDS: On January 24, Deputy Ridgely responded to Shore Acres Way, Prince Frederick for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputy Ridgely made contact with the driver, identified as. While speaking with Murphy, Ridgely noticed a damp cigarette in the center console by her touch screen. The passenger, later identified as, kept touching a damp cigarette and was asked to exit the vehicle. Once out of the vehicle, Deputy Ridgely immediately recognized the odor of PCP. Both Murphy and Graves were placed under arrest. Graves was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (PCP) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Murphy was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (PCP), CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possibly Marijuana 10 gm+, two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Altering Drug/Alcohol Test.DISTURBING THE PEACE: On January 24, Deputy Yates responded to Calvert Health Medical Center, Prince Frederick for the report of a check welfare of an individual refusing medical treatment., refused to listen to Deputy Yates and continued to make several loud outbursts. She was asked to refrain from yelling in the hospital and warned that if she continued to do so, the consequence would be her arrest. After an additional loud outburst in the hallway, Ramos was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disturbing the Peace and Failure to Obey Lawful Order.CDS: On January 31, Deputy Rediker conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixes Road and Grays Road, Prince Frederick. Deputy Rediker made contact with the driver, later identified as, when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Parker admitted to having marijuana oil that was 85% THC. He handed over two vials containing 750 ML of the oil, one with 500 ML and the other with 250 ML, as well as a smoking device with marijuana oil residue. According to the Drug Enforcement Unit and the State's Attorney's Office 1 ML of oil is equal to 1 gram of marijuana. Parker was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10+ grams.CDS: On January 31, Deputy Trigg conducted a traffic stop in the area of Old Solomons Island Road and East Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings. Deputy Trigg made contact with the driver and passengers when he noticed the ignition of the vehicle had been tampered with. Deputy Trigg requested a CDS canine who scanned the car and gave a positive alert. Deputy Jacobs and his canine partner located a hypodermic needle syringe and a metal spoon under, seat. Deputy Trigg asked who the spoon and syringe belonged to and Modlin admitted it was hers and that it was for heroin use. Modlin was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was searched a second time and additional CDS was located. Modlin was charged with CDS: Possession Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute and Possession of CDS While Confined.DISORDERLY, RESISTING, ASSAULT: On February 1, Deputy Kreps was working at Abners in Chesapeake Beach. A patron, later identified as, walked behind the bar and grabbed a bottle of liquor. Deputy Kreps took the bottle which caused Abner to become irate. He approached Deputy Kreps, screaming and cursing in his face, therefore, Deputy Kreps placed him under arrest. Deputy Kreps placed him in the patrol car and requested another unit to assist with transport. Deputy Rzepkowski arrived on scene to transport Abner, however he was still extremely combative. Once in the back of Deputy Rzepkowski's vehicle, Abner kicked his leg up and made contact with the officer's vest and chin, then while securing his seatbelt, Abner head butted Deputy Rzepkowski on the left side of his head. While driving to the detention center, Abner continued to make threatening comments to the officer, unsecured his seatbelt, and was standing up moving around in the back seat. Deputy Rzepkowski pulled off on the shoulder of Route 4 to secure Abner in his seat, when Abner jumped out of the vehicle head first, striking Rzepkowski in the face. Rzepkowski got Abner back into the vehicle, where he continued resisting and head butted the officer again. Abner was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest and Second Degree Assault.CDS: On February 2, Deputy Yates responded to Cassell Boulevard, Prince Frederick to check the welfare of a female behaving abnormally. As Deputy Yates investigated the area, Deputy Mitchell located the female, later identified as. As Somers looked for an ID, she attempted to conceal the contents of her bag. Deputy Yates questioned her about what drugs or medications she had taken, as she was clearly impaired, and she advised she had taken Suboxone. Somers removed a black glove from her bag and handed it to the officer. Inside the glove were 26 Suboxone film strips inside of their packaging. Somers was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where another search was conducted by a female officer, and an oval orange pill fell from her pants onto the floor which was identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. Somers was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession Not Marijuana.CDS: On February 2, Detective Livingston was in the area of Briscoe Turn Road in Owings when he conducted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as, appeared to be falling asleep while driving. After making contact with Maites, Detective Livingston observed a large amount of green powdery substance along with several green leaf like pieces of what he believed to be marijuana. Maites was removed from the vehicle when Detective Livingston observed a marijuana bowl on the floorboard along with a small oval pill. He was placed under arrest. A search of his person and his vehicle revealed several syringes, a spoon, and over 350 pills. The Calvert Control Center advised Detective Livingston that Maites had an open warrant from the state of California. Maites was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Once back at the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Kreps located a Suboxone strip package and a plastic bag containing a piece of Suboxone strip in Maites' wallet. Maites was served his warrant and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Possession Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute.CDS: On February 3, Deputy Barger conducted a traffic stop on Route 260 in the area of Cornwall Road in Owings. The driver stated he was, but did not have his driver's license. The Calvert County Control Center advised there was an active warrant for Walton, so Deputy Barger had him exit the vehicle. While speaking with Walton, Deputy Fox observed pieces of copper brillo pad strands in the vehicle. Deputy Fox and Deputy Callison conducted a search of the vehicle where they located a cigarette box containing two pipes used for crack cocaine, a piece of a pipe used for crack cocaine, aluminum foil with a burnt substance, and a plastic stick with residue on the end and sides. Walton was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. He was served his warrant and charged with Person Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway on Suspended License and Privilege as well as two counts of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.DISORDERLY: On February 3, Deputy Yates responded to Calvert Towne Drive in Prince Frederick for the report of two males fighting. Upon his arrival, Deputy Yates observed a male, later identified as, outside of the residence in a loud verbal argument with several other individuals. Baker began walking away from the residence, but kept turning back to reengage in the argument after being told to leave. Deputy Yates placed Baker under arrest for disorderly conduct. During a search Deputy Yates discovered two baggies containing marijuana, two empty baggies containing marijuana residue, and empty Suboxone packaging. Baker was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct.BURGLARY: 18-3760: On January 23, Deputy Childress responded to Oriole Way, Saint Leonard for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between 8:00 AM and 12:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) entered his residence and stole a Wii game console along with games and controllers, a Playstation 4, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPod Touch, half a carton of Marlboro cigarettes, unknown amount of US currency (loose change) and a safe containing prescriptions and vehicle titles. The total value of stolen property is approximately $984.BURGLARY: 18-3870: On January 24, Deputy Cress responded to 18th Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The victim stated between January 13th and January 24th and unknown suspect(s) forced entry into his residence, which is currently vacant, through a rear locked door, and stole two saws. The total value of stolen property and damage is approximately $295.BURGLARY: 18-4172: On January 26, Deputy Hardesty responded to St Leonard Road, Saint Leonard for the report of damaged property. The owner of the business stated between January 25th at 5:15 PM and January 26th at 8:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) tampered with the lock and attempted to enter the business, but was unsuccessful.BURGLARY: 18-4393: On January 27, Deputy Rediker responded to The Shops at Ogden's Commons on Parker's Creek Road, Port Republic for the report of a burglary. The victim stated around 2:00 AM she received an alarm to her business that indicated a door was opened, which she found when she showed up around 8:45 that morning. The door appeared to have been pried open with a bar by an unknown suspect(s). The estimated value of the damage is approximately $300.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-3479: On January 22, Deputy Fox responded to Bedford Drive, North Beach for the report of a vehicle that had possibly been keyed. The vehicle owner stated on January 21st between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM her vehicle was scratched while parked at the World Gym in Owings. It is undetermined whether it was a scratch by key or by vehicle. The estimated damaged property is $200.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-3460, 18-3451: On January 22, Deputy J. Ward responded to Victoria Lane, Sunderland for the report of damaged property. The complainant stated she left her residence and noticed two of her neighbors' mailboxes were damaged. Both victims stated sometime between January 20th at 4:30 PM and January 21st at 8:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) purposely damaged their mailboxes. The estimated damaged property is $100 each.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-4035: On January 25, Deputy Kreps responded to Stinnett Road, Huntingtown for the report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between January 14th at 12:00 PM and January 21st at 12:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) had taken his wooden shooting target apart and driven in his yard. The estimated value of the damaged property is $30.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-4646: On January 28, Deputy Parks responded to Shore Acres Way, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The victim stated at approximately 8:17 PM he heard a loud bang from his sliding glass door. Deputy Parks noticed a large crack in the glass, however, it is unknown what caused damage to the door.THEFT: 18-3589: On January 22, Deputy Parks responded to Calvert Towne Drive, Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated an unknown suspect(s) had stolen her rear license plate from her vehicle while she was at work that day.THEFT: 18-3903: On January 24, Deputy Spalding responded to Dawkins Court, Saint Leonard for the report of a theft. The victim stated at approximately 12:30 PM his cell phone was stolen from Middleham and St Peter's Parish church parking lot in Lusby. The estimated value of the stolen property is $750.THEFT: 18-4063: On January 25, Deputy Mitchell responded to Owings Hill Court, Owings for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between December 25th and January 25th an unknown suspect(s) stole the registration plates from his utility trailer which was parked in front of his residence. The estimated value of stolen property is less than $100.THEFT: 18-4477: On January 27, Deputy Y. Bortchevsky responded to the Northeast Community Center, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The victim stated between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole his wallet while playing basketball. His wallet contained a Navy Federal Credit Union bank card, his Maryland driver's license, his social security card and his health insurance card.THEFT: 18-4469: On January 27, Deputy Childress responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The victim stated between 9:00 AM and 1:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole a cell phone car charger as well as 8 Prednisone pills from her unlocked vehicle. The estimated value of the stolen property is $60.THEFT: 18-4611: On January 28, Deputy Burggraff responded to Stock Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant stated he noticed on January 26th that an unknown suspect(s) stole the year sticker of the tags from his mother's vehicle.MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: 18-3728: On January 23, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to St John's Creek Road, Lusby for the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated between January 15th at 7:00 PM and January 23rd, while he was away on a business trip, an unknown suspect(s) stole his 2008 Harley Davidson.BURGLARY: 18-4752: On January 29, Deputy Spalding responded to Canary Lane, Saint Leonard for the report of a burglary. The victim stated between 7:50 AM and 3:35 PM an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole two Xbox Ones, two Xbox One controllers, a Nintendo Switch, approximately 13 Xbox games, and one Nintendo Switch game. Later that evening, Deputy Spalding received an email from the victim stating that he found the screen on the master bedroom window cut and the window unlocked. The victim also stated a five gallon jug filled with bills and coins was emptied, and another piggy bank was stolen. The total value of stolen property is approximately $2,579.BURGLARY: 18-5574: On February 2, Deputy Holt responded to Larchmont Road, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. The victim stated she only comes to this residence on weekends, and had not been there in two weeks. An unknown suspect(s) removed several window screens, broke glass in the living room and broke the lock to the slider door. The victim did not notice anything missing. The total value of damaged property is approximately $1,500.DAMAGED PROPERTY: 18-5626: On February 3, Deputy Callison responded to Brookview Court, Chesapeake Beach for a police information call. The victim stated an unknown suspect(s) broke his window and attempted to break into his residence. The estimated damaged property is $250.THEFT: 18-4881: On January 30, Deputy Woodford responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime between January 24th and January 29th an unknown suspect(s) stole 2 of his medications from a lock box. Approximately 20 Zyprexa pills and 40 Dexedrine Spansule pills were stolen. The estimated value of stolen medication is $50.THEFT: 18-5075: On January 31, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for the report of a theft. The victim stated that on January 29th around 12:30 PM an unknown suspect(s) stole her bag, containing 24 Adderall pills and random toiletries, from the locker room of the World Gym in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of the bag and toiletries is $70.THEFT: 18-5664: On February 3, Deputy Yates responded to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office for report of a theft. The victim stated she ordered two tops online in early January and realized she had never received the package. UPS advised her that the package was left in a bag tied to her mailbox on January 9, 2018. The victim checked the bag that day, but there was nothing inside of it. The value of the stolen items is $576.