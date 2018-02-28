 DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018
  4. Article

DUI Arrests in Charles Co. by MSP

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

MSP badge logo
LA PLATA, Md. (Feb. 28, 2018)—The following DUI arrest reports were released today by the La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police. The arrests are for the period of 2/11/2018 through 2/28/2018.

BAYLOR, BRONISHA NICOLE; 25, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/12/2018 @ 0149 by Trooper LEE

STEPHENS, NICKELL MARIE; 37, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/14/2018 @ 1647 by Trooper PHILLIPS

JOHNSON, ANDRE SIRON; 47, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/17/2018 @ 1530 by Trooper BAUER

BALDWIN, DONALD LEE; 36, of OXON HILL, arrested on 2/19/2018 @ 1707 by Trooper MOHR

CARROLL, DENISE ROCHELLE; 54, of CAPITOL HEIGHTS, arrested on 2/20/2018 @ 1417 by Trooper JEANS

TWYMAN, GIBRAN RASHAD; 36, of TEMPLE HILLS, arrested on 2/21/2018 @ 0137 by Trooper OLEKSAK

BOLDING JR, TAMAR; 43, of GREENBELT, arrested on 2/22/2018 @ 0046 by Trooper PHILLIPS

HARRIS, JEFFREY CARNELL; 25, of CLINTON, arrested on 2/23/2018 @ 0013 by Trooper OLEKSAK

CAMPBELL, DEMARCO DERRELL; 24, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/23/2018 @ 0109 by Trooper PHILLIPS

BROWN, KEVIN TREY; 29, of LA PLATA, arrested on 2/25/2018 @ 0111 by Trooper LAGCHU

WATHEN, MARY LEE DANIELLE; 31, of KING GEORGE, VA, arrested on 2/26/2018 @ 2037 by Trooper ROTH

HORTON, JOHNNY RAY; 30, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/27/2018 @ 0057 by Trooper BURROUGHS

MUHAMMAD, DANGELO BASIM; 28, of BRYANS ROAD, arrested on 2/28/2018 @ 0050 by Trooper LAGCHU

MUMFORD, ARNELL; 56, of CHARLOTTE HALL, arrested on 2/28/2018 @ 0205 by Trooper MOHR

For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

David Hall, NMLS 218001 - Equity Resources, Inc.
Equity Resources, Inc. wants to make your tax refund work for you!

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018
  4. Article