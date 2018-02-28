St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

State of Maryland Approves Contract for TEXT to 9-1-1 Service
On February 21, Governor Larry Hogan announced the approval by the Maryland Board of Public Works' of a new contract with COMTECH/TCS Telecommunications Corporation, a Text to 9-1-1 service provider. The contract opens an avenue for Maryland's 9-1-1 Centers to implement TEXT to 9-1-1.
The contract is designed to be an interim solution which provides for two years of service while Maryland's 9-1-1 Centers continue to work on major enhancement and improvements which will revolutionize the way 9-1-1 calls are received in each of the 23 county operated 9-1-1 Centers and the 9-1-1 Center for the City of Baltimore. These initiatives are commonly referred to as Next Generation 9-1-1 and have been the focus of Maryland's 9-1-1 community for the past two years.
Currently Frederick County is the only county in Maryland which can receive TEXT to 9-1-1 messages. They have been doing so since 2015 as part of pilot project to evaluate TEXT to 9-1-1 in Maryland.
"St. Mary's County is excited about the ability to implement this new service and is very appreciative of the efforts made by the State of Maryland," said Steve Walker, Acting Director of Emergency Services. "This exciting new technology will provide 9-1-1 centers with the ability to establish a "text only" conversation as well as enhance the opportunity for people with verbal and auditory challenges to easily seek emergency help from their 9-1-1 Center."
For more information regarding TEXT to 9-1-1 in St. Mary's County, contact Steve Walker, Acting Director of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, ext. *2121.
Dog License Application Change
The St. Mary's County Animal Control Division asks citizens, who need to apply or acquire a county Dog License, to either come into the Animal Control office or submit an application (along with a copy of your dog's current rabies vaccination certificate) by mail. Citizens are asked to not apply on-line for a Dog license at this time.
If you have any question please call Animal Control at 301-475-8018 or visit on line at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/es/AnimalControl.asp
Applications and Rabies Certificate can be mailed to:
Emergency Services
Animal Control Division
P.O. Box 653
Leonardtown, MD. 20650
Visit the office:
Emergency Services
Animal Control Division
23090 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD. 20650
The St. Mary's Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), in partnership with the St. Mary's County Health Department, offers low-cost rabies vaccinations, distemper vaccinations and microchipping every month from March through November.
The clinics are held at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds on the second Monday of each month from 6–8 p.m. The vaccinations are available for cats and dogs.
The cost is $15 per animal for each rabies vaccine, $10 for each distemper vaccine and $30 for a microchip. br>
For scheduling and additional information visit SMAWL at www.smawl.org.
Summer Camp Registration Opens March 1
Wondering what your kids will be doing this summer? The Department of Recreation and Parks may have the answer! Registration for 2018 Summer Camps opens March 1.
Recreation and Parks offers a variety of summer camps for children 3-1/2 through rising 10th graders. Summer Fun Day Camps begin the week of June 18 and run for one week sessions through August 17. Most Summer Fun Day Camps are $140 per week unless otherwise specified; $175 and $200.
Fun Camps run Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp Keepers (extended care) is available from 6:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 4 - 6 p.m. for $15 per session (a.m. or p.m.) per week. Fun Camp locations include Hollywood Recreation Center, Carver Recreation Center, Elms Beach, Chancellors Run Regional Park and Margaret Brent Recreation Center.
To register online go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or in person at the Recreation & Parks office in Leonardtown. Registrations can also be mailed P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650.
For more information and details regarding the camps call 301-373-5410. For registration questions contact Recreation and Parks customer service at 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: HOLLYWOOD AUTO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Mary's County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing, in The Commissioners Meeting Room in the St. Mary's County Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD on Monday, March 26, 2018, beginning at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving public testimony to consider the following Concept Site Plan review:
CONCEPT SITE PLAN # 16-13200004, HOLLYWOOD AUTO
(Zoning Ordinance 10-02) (Use # 75) Retail Sales or Service, Vehicles.
OWNER: Dean Limited Partnership, LLP
AGENT: Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
LOCATION: 24813 Hollywood Road, Hollywood MD 20636
TM-026 GRID-11 PAR-0179 ED-06 TAX ID-012418
LAND USE: Town Center Mixed Use
ZONING: TMX/AE
ACREAGE: 22.20 SITE ACREAGE: 7.76
ACTION REQUESTED: Review of a Concept Site Plan for a 29,969 square foot building for automotive retail sales and service.
This public hearing is required by law to allow the applicant and all interested parties the opportunity to present evidence and public comment regarding this proposal. A decision will be made solely on evidence and testimony presented during the public hearing. Information submitted after the public hearing record is closed will not be considered.
The file on this application will be available for review in the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD until 2:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact Development Services Division, at the Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD or (301) 475-4200, ext. *1506.
Susan McCauley
Planner III
Development Services
Bubble to be Replaced at Great Mills Pool
Department of Parks and Recreation crews are scheduled to replace the bubble at the Great Mills Swimming Pool the week of March 5. The project includes the total replacement of the inflatable bubble structure, new doors and supporting air handling units. New LED lighting will be installed to enhance visibility inside the replacement structure.
Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 5 and be complete by Friday, March 16. The pool will be closed to the public during this time. Dates are subject to change based on factors such as weather and/or construction delays.
For more information or questions, please contact the Department Recreation and Parks at 301-475-4200, ext. *1800.
Health Department to Resume Perc Testing
Due to high seasonal groundwater levels, the St. Mary's County Health Department will begin wet season perc testing immediately. Perc testing was suspended in April 2017 due to declining groundwater levels.
Perc test applications received since April 2017 which were not able to be conducted are being scheduled first. This includes the perc test applications that were received during the wet season in 2017 that were not able to be accommodated due to unusually low water table levels. While the levels are high enough for testing, the testing may not run continuously through the winter and early spring. The water table may recede causing the testing to be suspended - testing would be resumed when tables rebound to wet season ranges.
The health department's Environmental Health Division staff conduct soil evaluations for the construction of residential and commercial septic systems. The application for a new construction perc test is located at the St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management (LUGM) and requires a fee. The LUGM Department is located in the Patuxent Building on the Governmental Center Campus in Leonardtown. The application may be downloaded at the St. Mary's County Government's website at www.stmarysmd.com. Click on the Land Use and Growth Management link under Public Agencies. All permit applications are available for download from the Permits webpage.
For more information, please contact the St. Mary's County Health Department's Environmental Health Division at 301-475-4321 or the St. Mary's County Land Use and Growth Management Department's Permit Services at 301-475-4200 x1500, or visit the health department's website at www.smchd.org.
St. Mary's County Department of Social Services Expands Access to Online Services through Community Partnerships
Improving customer service efforts to ensure residents have as much access as possible to online services across the county
St. Mary's County Department of Social Services (DSS) is expanding accessibility to information and services through its longstanding community partnerships in areas throughout the county where their constituents live and work.
To afford more opportunities for residents to access social services information online, starting February 20, 2018, new computers will be located in the lobbies of the Lexington Park and Leonardtown St. Mary's DSS locations, as well as at the following DSS partner agencies the St. Mary's County Library system, Southern Maryland Job Source, and Three Oaks Center.
As always, residents may continue to utilize the numerous access points already provided by the St. Mary's Department of Social Services. Residents can visit DSS staff at the Social Services offices located at 23110 Leonard Hall Drive and 21775 Great Mills Road, as well as apply for benefits and access information at their convenience through the Maryland Department of Human Services' (DHS) statewide benefits website that provides 24/7 access - anytime, anywhere - via computer or smartphone at mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us
Additionally, residents may receive assistance and check on their benefits by calling the Maryland Department of Human Services statewide customer service line during normal business hours at 800-332-6347.
Starting February 20, 2018, new St. Mary's DSS lobby hours will be Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., while DSS staff hours will continue to be Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These changes will increase each caseworker's ability to return customer calls within 24 hours, conduct interviews by phone for eligible residents, as well as streamline their ability to interact more quickly and consistently with customers requiring face-to-face assistance at the Social Services offices.