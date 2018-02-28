Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Feb. 28, 2018)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor not-to-exceed modification P00006 to previously issued delivery order 0132 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares to include endurance spares packages to coincide with F-35 air vehicle deliveries in support of the government of Israel. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $13,993,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anmodification to a previously awarded hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-17-D-0026) to exercise an option for technical expertise in the development and testing of underwater weapons and underwater weapons systems components. Work will be performed in Tinton Falls, New Jersey (95 percent); Montenegro (2 percent); Bulgaria (2 percent); and Italy (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2019. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification P00003 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0030) for the procurement of additional long-lead items for 27 Lot 16 AH-1Z aircraft in support of the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds (Navy) in the amount of $37,607,000 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Theis the contracting activity.No applicable data., is being awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0047) to procure 24 engine devices for the Lot 21 F414-GE-400 engine buy for the Lot 41 F/A-18 aircraft production. Work will be performed in Evendale, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in August 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,214,208 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for long-lead parts and support associated with the full rate production Lot 7 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (29 percent); Syracuse, New York (29 percent); Melbourne, Florida (14 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (7 percent); Menlo Park, California (6 percent); Greenlawn, New York (4 percent); Owego, New York (2 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (2 percent); Edgewood, New York (2 percent); Woodland Hills, California (2 percent); Marlborough, Massachusetts (1 percent); Independence, Ohio (1 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $99,771,416 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1037)., is being awardedfor modification P00054 to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive contract (N00019-13-C-9999) to exercise an option for non-recurring engineering, product support, engineering investigations, engine and software support activity efforts for the full rate production Lot 6 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (68 percent); Syracuse, New York (18 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (4 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (4 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (2 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1 percent); Falls Church, Virginia (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,645,223 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for portable, ruggedized, and man-packable surveillance equipment and their associated peripherals in support of Combat Direction Systems Activity Dam Neck's role as in-service engineering agent, technical design agent, and acquisition engineering agent. Work will be performed in Germantown, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $30,610 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N0017818D5000).No applicable data., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to manufacture, test, deliver, manage, and support Common Data Link Hawklink AN/SRQ-4 systems for the MH-60R aircraft. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (60 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (14 percent); Mountain View, California (6 percent); Exeter, New Hampshire (2 percent); Derby, Kansas (1 percent); El Cajon, California (1 percent); Boise, Idaho (1 percent); Dover, New Hampshire (1 percent); Sunnyvale, California (1 percent); York Haven, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Bohemia, New York (1 percent); Oxnard, California (1 percent); Littleton, Massachusetts (1 percent); Providence, Rhode Island (1 percent); Cedar Park, Texas (1 percent); Minnetonka, Minnesota (1 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (1 percent); Stow, Massachusetts (1 percent); Salinas, California (1 percent); Ft. Worth, Texas (1 percent); Skokie, Illinois (1 percent); and Toronto, Canada (1 percent), and is expected to be completed August 2020. Fiscal 2014, 2016, and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,623,007 will be obligated at time of award, $2,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1030)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001918F2476) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for program management, nonrecurring engineering, recurring engineering, site support and touch labor in support of modification and retrofit activities for delivered air systems for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $158,268,935 will be obligated at time of award, $57,613,986 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($75,206,632; 48 percent); Marine Corps ($49,310,063; 31 percent); Navy ($10,075,914; 6 percent); non-DoD participants ($16,959,383; 11 percent); and FMS customers ($6,716,943; 4 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00055 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-11-C-0024) to exercise an option for the low rate initial production of the Subsonic Aerial Target BQM-177A and technical data. This option provides for the procurement of 30 BQM-177A targets, 30 radar altimeters, technical manuals, training material/equipment, and contractor logistics support services. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California, and is expected to be completed March 2020. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,657,570 will be obligated at time of award, $1,422,817 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.