Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(Feb. 27, 2018)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.DEATH INVESTIGATION: Charles County Sheriff's detectives are continuing their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found on February 22 in the area of Indian Head Highway near Hawthorne Road in Indian Head. A passerby found the body and contacted police. There were no obvious signs of injury, and foul play is not suspected. Detectives have a tentative identification of the man and are awaiting confirmation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. The man's family has been notified. The man's identity will be released once a positive identification has been made. Det. J. Long is investigating.DEATH INVESTIGATION ON MIDDLETOWN ROAD RULED HOMICIDE / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division are continuing their investigation into the death of Deandre Tramonte Nicholson, 22, of Waldorf, whose case was recently ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. For investigative purposes, the cause of death is not being released. Details of the case are as follows:On January 23 at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Middletown Road in White Plains after a citizen called to report what appeared to be a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located the victim on the side of the road, between the hiker/biker trail and Marshall Corner Road, not breathing. The victim was transported to a hospital, where lifesaving measures continued without success and he was pronounced deceased. Further investigation showed a car had not struck the victim.Detectives have since learned Nicholson was seen walking in the North Point area earlier on the day he was found, and at that time he was wearing a black jacket and red-checkered, pajama-style pants.Anyone with information or who may have seen the victim at any time on January 23 is asked to call Detective J. Elliott at (301) 609-6515. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SEXUAL ASSAULT / SEEKING WITNESSES WHO STOPPED TO HELP VICTIM: On February 17 at approximately 1 a.m., the victim—a 16-year-old girl from California visiting relatives in Waldorf—was walking on Melrose Court in Waldorf. As she was using her phone, she noticed a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep, pass by her several times. Soon, the driver of the vehicle stopped and a male suspect exited and began talking to her. Another male got out and both he and the first male dragged the victim to the vehicle and forced her inside. Two more males were in the car. The suspects, who were armed with guns, then sexually assaulted the victim. At about 3 a.m., the suspects pushed the victim out of the vehicle and fled. The victim began walking toward a convenience store for help. As she was walking, several people stopped to offer her assistance, but she initially declined—in part due to a language barrier and her hesitancy to get into another car. Soon, a person described by the victim as an elderly, African American male stopped to check on her, and she accepted his help. He drove her back to where she was staying and made sure she got inside. The victim later went to the hospital where she was treated. Detectives have been in constant communication with the victim and developed these leads as the investigation continued. Investigators are asking anyone who may have stopped to offer the victim assistance, somewhere near Post Office Road, to contact them.Suspect Vehicle: Newer model vehicle, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, 4-door, black in color, dark tinted windows, with an American flag sticker on the lower passenger side front windshield, dark colored leather interior.Suspect 1: Black male, possibly in his twenties, moustache and goatee, large tattoo of an angel on the left side of his neck, tattoo with writing across the lower stomach, wearing a blue skull cap with stripes, a large North Face brand jacket, a "True Religion" shirt, black jeans with white stitching, blue Nike shoes, a small gold chain on his neck with a circular piece of gold with diamonds on it. He also had an electronic monitoring device on his ankle.Suspect 2: Black male, possibly in his twenties, shoulder-length dread locks (worn in a ponytail), clean shaven, wearing a black and white shirt (with a picture of a male on the front wearing a gold chain holding the chain up from the neck with both hands), black pants, black Jordan Retro 2's, black North Face brand jacket, and a gray belt.Suspect 3: Black male, possibly in his twenties, teardrop tattoo below left eye, thin moustache, heavy/large build, green eyes, short black hair, right eyebrow had vertical scar (which was missing hair from that area), wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black shirt, black North Face brand jacket, khaki pants, gray belt, and black shoes.Suspect 4: Black male, possibly in his twenties, tattoo on back of his right arm (which was a picture with some writing), very short hair, wearing a black shirt (possibly "True Religion"), black North Face brand jacket, running style pants, Jordan brand sneakers that are black/gray/blue/red.Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. Gross at 301-609-6436 or email grossk@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to arrests in this case.