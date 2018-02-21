Alleged DUI Driver Clocked Doing 112 MPH Through Chas. Co.; DUI Patrol Set for Feb. 22

WALDORF, Md. (Feb. 21, 2018)—The La Plata barrack of the Maryland State Police report they apprehended a Capitol Heights woman traveling 112 m.p.h. through Charles County. She is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.



On Tuesday at 2:06 p.m., TFC Jeans was conducting stationary speed enforcement on southbound Maryland Route 5 north of Forest Park, Waldorf. TFC Jeans observed a silver Hyundai which appeared to be traveling above the posted 55mph speed limit. Utilizing his agency issued LIDAR speed measuring device, TFC Jeans obtained a speed of 112mph on the silver Hyundai.



TFC Jeans conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and made contact with the operator who was identified as Denise Rochelle Carroll, 54. Upon making contact with Carroll, TFC Jeans detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Carroll's breath.



TFC Jeans had Carroll attempt Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. At the conclusion of the tests, it was determined Carroll was unable to safely operate a vehicle due to impairment from alcohol.



Carroll was transported to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, where she refused to submit to an evidentiary breath test.



Carroll was taken to the Charles County Detention Center and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Exceeding the Speed Limit, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, and additional traffic charges.



DUI Saturation Patrol Initiative



The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in cooperation with the Maryland State Police Washington Metro Troop, Charles County Sheriff's Office, La Plata Town Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police will be conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol Initiative.



The initiative will take place on February 22nd and enforcement efforts will be targeting US Route 301 from the Maryland/Virginia Line through Charles County and into Prince George's County. The Maryland State Police Washington Metro Troop will be focusing their enforcement efforts on US Route 301 in Prince George's County. Troopers and Officers will be actively patrolling to reduce motor vehicle crashes, improve compliance with motor vehicle law and deter drunk and/or drugged driving in Charles and Prince George's Counties.