MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(Feb. 20, 2018)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE, HEROIN: On 2/6/2018 at 11:18 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 near German Chapel Road in Prince Frederick. Trooper First Class Rucker arrived to assist. A K-9 scan was requested and resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search revealed Heroin. A secondary search at the detention center revealed a smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 2/10/2018 at 3:52 pm, Trooper First Class Palumbo stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Parran Road in Lusby for traffic violations. Because of several indicator observed, a K-9 scan of the vehicle was requested. The K-9 scan resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected heroin., was arrested for possession of heroin and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.THEFT, SHOPLIFTING, POSSESSION OF DRUGS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 2/13/2018 at 11:29 pm, Trooper First Class Robinson responded to the Walmart in Dunkirk for a reported intoxicated subject., was located and the investigation revealed numerous shoplifted items in her possession. A search prior to arrest revealed cocaine/alprazolam and Oxycotin. Vaughn was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 2/16/2018 at 6:32 am, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Plum Point Road in Huntingtown for traffic violations. A strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 12 grams of marijuana and .4 grams of (THC) marijuana oil., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.HOUSE PARTY UNDERAGE DRINKING: On 2/18/2018 at 12:30 am, Trooper Foley responded to the 3700 block of Larkview Court in Dunkirk on a tip stating a possible underage drinking house party posted on Instagram. Investigation revealed the homeowner's were out of town. Nine juveniles were issued Uniform Juvenile Civil Citations for the Alcohol Offense and three 18-year-old females were issued Adult Uniform Civil Citations for consuming alcohol. The seven remaining people at the party did not consume alcohol. The individuals that were 18 years of age that had consumed alcohol were released to a sober driver. The juveniles were released to their parents.UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On 2/18/2018 at 1:22 am, Trooper Backus responded to the 7700 block of Pine Blvd. in Lusby for a reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The victim advised that, had removed the vehicle from the residence after being told previously that he would not be able to use it. A warrant/summons has been requested for Unauthorized Removal of Property for Branham Jr. Investigation remains open.Lisa M. Kuntz, 27, of Lusby, arrested on 02/07/2018 @ 11:43 pm by TFC N. RuckerDonald W. Robinson, 69, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/08/2018 @ 10:00 pm by TPR. R. BackusChristopher J. Fabian, 24, of Solomons, arrested on 02/08/2018 @ 11:44 pm by TFC N. RuckerOwen R. McKenzie, 32, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 02/10/2018 @ 12:28 am by TFC J. WarrickSusan A. Hershey, 58, of Prince Frederick, arrested on 02/10/2018 @ 10:42 pm by TFC C. DavisSwan P. McGuigan, 31, of Lusby, arrested on 02/14/2018 @ 12:00 am by TPR. R. MarschAudrie L. Stewart, 21, of Lusby, arrested on 02/15/2018 @ 12:42 pm by TFC S. MatthewsTina L. Reeves, 46, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/15/2018 @ 09:43 pm by TFC P. KaitzBrandon D. Pease, 27, of Chesapeake Beach, arrested on 02/16/2018 @ 11:55 pm by TFC W. CostelloSteven E. Carle, Jr., 30, of Lusby, arrested on 02/18/2018 @ 12:00 am by TPR. R. BackusLudyn E. Barreda Tenas, 27, of Owings, arrested on 02/18/2018 @ 09:12 pm by TPR. D. Foley