MSP Reports for Charles Co.

LA PLATA, Md.

(Feb. 19, 2018)—The La Plata Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.VEHICLE STOP RESULTS IN ARREST OF FUGITIVE: On Sunday, February 4, at approximately 2234 hours, Trooper M. Zentkovich #6328 conducted a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord for exceeding the posted speed limit on northbound U.S. Route 301 and Sub Station Road, Waldorf. The vehicle was operated by Daniel Abebe Elias, 24, of Clinton. While Trooper Zentkovich was completing the business of the traffic stop, Elias exited his vehicle and began to walk away from the scene. When ordered to stop, Elias initially complied with the order. Upon the arrival of Trooper J. Lee #6848, Elias again began to walk away from the scene. Troopers Zentkovich and Lee again ordered Elias to stop and he then refused. Trooper Zentkovich attempted to take Elias into custody and Elias forcibly pulled away. Trooper Lee completed a take-down of Elias and he and Tpr. Zentkovich were able to secure Elias in handcuffs. Elias still attempted to flee and began attempting to kick the Troopers who were escorting him. Elias was secured in one of the Charles County Sheriff's vehicles which was equipped with a transport cage. Elias was confirmed to have an open warrant through the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office. While securing Elias' vehicle to be towed from the scene, Trooper Zentkovich detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle revealed no CDS, however an unloaded Sig Sauer model SP2340 .40cal handgun was located in the glove box and a loaded magazine was located on the back seat of the vehicle. The handgun and magazine were secured from the vehicle. Elias was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in La Plata. While at CRMC, Elias continued to attempt escape and damaged hospital equipment in the process (estimated value of $4,000). Elias was charged with Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1000.DUI SATURATION PATROL: On Sunday, February 4, troopers from the La Plata Barrack worked a DUI Saturation Patrol Initiative. The area of Waldorf was chosen due to Super Bowl Sunday traditionally having numerous alcohol related collisions throughout the State. This assignment was worked from 2100 hours on 2/4/2018 to 0300 hours on 2/5/18, where the troopers specifically attempted to locate drivers' under the influence of alcohol. A total of five Troopers (TFC K. Jeans #6483, Trooper L. German #6730, Trooper J. Lee #6848, Trooper M. Zentkovich #6328 and Trooper A. Roth #6853) from the MSP La Plata Barrack worked the initiative. The results of the initiative are as follows:Troopers stopped 33 vehicles and issued 30 citations, 19 warning, and 7 SEROS. Arrest 2 individuals for Driving Under the Influence (Robert Cannady, 51, of Mechanicsville, and Charles Edward Ford, Jr., 36, of Bryans Road. One warrant was served and 1 criminal apprehension was made with a gun being seized.SANFORD, DIRON LLOYD, 37, of WALDORF, arrested on 1/20/2018 @ 0027 by Trooper GERMANMCGUCKIN, MARK RAYMOND, 59, of FARHAM, VA , arrested on 1/20/2018 @ 2323 by Trooper LEACHBRIGHTWELL, EMANUEL LEE, 24, of WALDORF , arrested on 1/26/2018 @ 0205 by Trooper LAGCHUHENRY, MARVEEN, 33, of WASHINGTON DC, arrested on 1/26/2018 @ 2025 by Trooper BURROUGHSCHAPLIN, JOHN ELKINS, 42, of WALDORF, arrested on 1/27/2018 @ 0040 by Trooper OLEKSAKDENBOW, RAPHAEL JOSHUA, 37, of BRANDYWINE, arrested on 1/27/2018 @ 0209 by Trooper PHILLIPSAKERS, DONNA LYNN, 53, of CAPITOL HEIGHTS, arrested on 1/27/2018 @ 0848 by Trooper JEANSCOPSEY, CLEMENTS WILLIAM, 41, of MECHANICSVILLE, arrested on 1/27/2018 @ 1345 by Trooper GERMANPOSTELL, ERIC MONTE, 35, of INDIAN HEAD, arrested on 1/27/2018 @ 1720 by Trooper LAGCHUWILLOUGHBY, TERRENCE RONIQUE, 40, of ALEXANDRIA, VA, arrested on 1/18/2018 @ 0225 by Trooper PHILLIPSGRAY, JAQUAN DUANE, 23, of INDIAN HEAD, arrested on 1/28/2018 @ 0517 by Trooper OLEKSAKFABIAN, AMAURY F., 31, of HYATSVILLE, arrested on 1/29/2018 @ 1616 by Trooper HOOTENKING, DARYL ANDRE, 38, of DISTRICT HEIGHTS, arrested on 1/31/2018 @ 0110 by Trooper BURROUGHSMURPHY, CRYSTAL LYNN, 34, of NANJEMOY, arrested on 2/2/2018 @ 1059 by Trooper IMANHART, LLOYD CHESTER, 74, of INDIAN HEAD, arrested on 2/2/2018 @ 2126 by Trooper JEANSWOOD, TIMOTHY RAYMOND, 55, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/3/2018 @ 0237 by Trooper BURROUGHSCAREY, RUSSELL, WAYNE, 51, of NANJEMOY, arrested on 2/3/2018 @ 1727 by Trooper JEANSGUE, RAYMOND HOWARD, 64, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/3/2018 @ 1907 by Trooper GERMANCANNADY, ROBERT, 51, of MECHANICSVILLE, arrested on 2/4/2018 @ 0226 by Trooper MOHRFORD JR, CHARLES EDWARD, 36, of BRYANS ROAD, arrested on 2/4/2018 @ 2206 by Trooper JEANSRUFUS, ANTHONY ALVIN, 28, of UPPER MARLBORO, arrested on 2/5/2018 @ 0141 by Trooper GERMANSCOTT JR., JOHN RICHARD, 64, of LA PLATA, arrested on 2/5/2018 @ 1331 by Trooper JEANSCHAPMAN, HOLICE OWEN, 38, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/6/2018 @ 1254 by Trooper ROTHPEYTON, WILLIAM LEWIS, 38, of UPPER MARLBORO, arrested on 2/6/2018 @ 1925 by Trooper LEEREADY, JERRY, 55, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/7/2018 @ 0110 by Trooper HOOTENJOHNSON, MARKEITH EDWARD BYRD, 27, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/7/2018 @ 0255 by Trooper ZENTKOVICHBARNETT, COURTNEY LACILLE-LLOYD, 25, of HAYMARKET, VA, arrested on 2/8/2018 @ 0315 by Trooper ZENTKOVICHBRAWNER, LAWRENCE MILBURN, 67, of WHITE PLAINS, arrested on 2/9/2018 @ 2218 by Trooper GERMANHUIE, NIA IMANI, 23, of SHADY SIDE, arrested on 2/10/2018 @ 0012 by Trooper JEANSSIMMS, CALVIN DEONE, 26, of WALDORF, arrested on 2/10/2018 @ 0015 by Trooper GERMANBURKE, CLENNON, JR., 49, of COLUMBIA, arrested on 2/11/2018 @ 0213 by Trooper GERMAN