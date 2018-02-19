SMCM's Brodsky Awarded Fulbright Senior Scholar Fellowship to Conduct Research in Israel

Adriana M. Brodsky, associate professor of history at St. Mary's College of Maryland.

(February 19, 2018)—Adriana M. Brodsky, associate professor of history at St. Mary's College of Maryland, was recently awarded a Fulbright Senior Scholar Fellowship to conduct research for four months at Tel Aviv University in Israel during the next academic year.The Fulbright program in Israel is administered by the United States-Israel Educational Foundation (USIEF). The award is to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of Israel through the exchange of students, teachers, lecturers, and research scholars.Brodsky has been with St. Mary's College since 2005. She earned her bachelor's degree in English from Instituto Nacional Superior del Profesorado "Joaquín V. Gonzalez," in Argentina and her doctorate in history from Duke University.She wrote "Sephardi, Jewish, Argentine: Community and National Identity, 1880-1960" (Indiana Univ. Press, 2016) and was editor (with Raanan Rein) of "The New Jewish Argentina: Facets of Jewish Experiences in the Southern Cone" (Brill, 2013), winner of the Latin American Jewish Studies Association Best Book Award in 2013.