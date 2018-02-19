8 So. Marylanders on Hogan's "Green Bag" Appointments List

ANNAPOLIS (Feb. 19, 2018)—Governor Larry Hogan Friday submitted 160 appointments to the Maryland State Senate; 8 of those people hail from southern Maryland. Secretary of Appointments Chris Cavey presented Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller with the names of the "Green Bag" nominees.



Dating back to 17th-century England, the term "Green Bag" refers to the green satchel that is used once every year to bring the gubernatorial nominations to the Senate. It is a longstanding tradition for a member of the governor's staff to deliver the bag once a year to the Maryland State Senate.



Southern Marylanders who made the list are:



• David L. Swann; Calvert Co.; Calvert County Board of Electrical Examiners and Supervisors



• John Herman Smack; Calvert Co.; Calvert County Board of License Commissioners



• Vermelle D. Greene; Charles Co.; Education Development Collaborative, Governing Board of the Maryland



• Joan A. Mele-McCarthy, D.A.; Calvert Co.; Education, State Board of



• Ann Cline Rose; St. Mary's Co.; Environmental Health Specialists, State Board of



• Michael J. Dougherty; St. Mary's Co.; St. Mary's City Commission, Historic



• Kevin M. Hall; St. Mary's Co.; St. Mary's County Alcohol Beverage Board



• Gloria J. Larman; Calvert Co.; Veterans Home Commission, Maryland



"Marylanders deserves nothing less than the most capable and well-qualified representatives for these critically important positions and the names submitted today uphold that commitment," said Governor Hogan. "I am delighted that these appointments reflect the diverse nature of our state, and I look forward to seeing the excellent work they will accomplish as we continue to change Maryland for the better."