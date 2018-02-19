Police Identify Man Suspected In Prince George's County Road Rage Incident

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (February 17, 2018)—Maryland State Police have identified the man arrested a 41-year-old Virginia man on Friday in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Prince George's County.



The suspect, identified as Uliyahu Ben'Arie Hayah, 41, of Virginia, is being charged with the use of a firearm in a felony, possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of a handgun, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held at the Prince George's County Detention Center pending an appearance before a court commissioner.



Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, a woman reported that a man driving a black Chevy Traverse pointed a handgun at her on Interstate 95 North near the Prince George's County and Howard County lines. Troopers made an investigatory stop at I-95 North and Rt. 216 of a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle's description. While interviewing the suspect driver, troopers saw that the driver was sitting on a handgun.



Further investigation revealed that the suspect also had two rifles, one of which was an assault rifle, along with a shotgun and ammunition in the vehicle. The suspect was arrested at the scene and transported to the College Park Barrack for processing before being taken to the Prince George's County Detention Center.



The suspect's vehicle was towed back to the College Park Barrack for further processing. No one was injured as a result of this incident.



The investigation is ongoing.