Police Investigating Shooting / Homicide on Ell Lane in Waldorf

LA PLATA, Md. (Feb. 18, 2018)—Police in Charles Co. report that a young Waldorf man died Saturday night after being shot several times. The suspect has yet to be identified.



On February 17 at 8:54 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim, identified as Brandon Andrew Briscoe, 24, of Waldorf, was transported to a hospital where he subsequently died.



Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff's office responded to assume the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect approached Briscoe while he was standing outside of an apartment building. The suspect shot Briscoe several times, and then he fled on foot.



Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Elliott at 301-609-6515. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.



The investigation is ongoing.