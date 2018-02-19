Waldorf Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash Friday Night

LA PLATA, Md. (Feb. 18, 2018)—State Police in Charles County report the death of a Waldorf man Friday night after his vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a tree.



At approximately 11:08 p.m., troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of westbound MD Rt. 6 (Charles Street) east of Prince Charles Drive, La Plata.



Upon arrival, troopers observed the driver, Derek Anthony Carroll, of Waldorf, trapped in his 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix (displaying Maryland registration "8DB3673") and EMS was providing medical treatment. A preliminary investigation by troopers indicated the vehicle was westbound MD Rt. 6 and for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway and struck a tree. After all medical treatment efforts were unsuccessful, Carroll was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS personnel.



Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding the above mentioned incident is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sgt. Bowling of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. Case # 18-MSP-007010.