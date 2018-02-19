 Waldorf Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash Friday Night - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018
  4. Article

Waldorf Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash Friday Night

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

LA PLATA, Md. (Feb. 18, 2018)—State Police in Charles County report the death of a Waldorf man Friday night after his vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

At approximately 11:08 p.m., troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of westbound MD Rt. 6 (Charles Street) east of Prince Charles Drive, La Plata.

Upon arrival, troopers observed the driver, Derek Anthony Carroll, of Waldorf, trapped in his 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix (displaying Maryland registration "8DB3673") and EMS was providing medical treatment. A preliminary investigation by troopers indicated the vehicle was westbound MD Rt. 6 and for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway and struck a tree. After all medical treatment efforts were unsuccessful, Carroll was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS personnel.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding the above mentioned incident is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sgt. Bowling of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. Case # 18-MSP-007010.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Pepper's Pet Pantry
Gifts for Pets and the People That Love Them. Located in Solomons Towne Centre.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2018
  4. Article