St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Plumbing and Fuel Gas Board Meeting Canceled
The St. Mary's County Plumbing and Fuel Gas Board meeting, scheduled for February 14, 2018, was canceled.
The Board's next scheduled meeting is May 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Land Use and Growth Management Conference room inside the Patuxent Building in Leonardtown.
Planning Commission Meeting Canceled
The St. Mary's County Planning Commission meeting, scheduled for Monday, February 12, 2018, was canceled.
The next meeting of the Planning Commission is scheduled for Monday, February 26, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in Leonardtown.
Election Judges Sought for Upcoming Gubernatorial Election
Primary Election is June 26; General Election is November 6
The St. Mary's County Board of Elections is seeking individuals willing to serve as an Election Judge for the upcoming Primary Election on June 26, 2018 and General Election on November 6, 2018.
Who can be an Election Judge?
You are eligible if you:
• Are registered to vote in Maryland
• Are 16 years old or older
• Are not a candidate for any public or political party office
• Are detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language
• Are a motivated person who can endure long hours (6 a.m. -10 p.m.) Judges may not leave at any time
• Can provide your own transportation to and from your assigned polling place
• Enjoy meeting people and serving the public
What does an Election Judge do?
In accordance with Federal and State law, you must perform all of the duties assigned to you by the Local Board of Elections and perform your duties faithfully, diligently and without partiality or prejudice.
• Prepare the polling place for voting
• Check in voters
• Instruct voters on how to use the voting equipment
• Maintain the security of voting materials
• Close the polling place
Is an Election Judge paid?
Yes. Judges are paid $150 per election as well as 30.00 for attending the required training class. However if you do not work the Election, you do not get paid for attending the training class. Judges receive payment from the county within 6 weeks of the election.
Individuals interested in serving as an Election Judge should contact Susan Julian at 301 475-4200, ext. *1614 (you must press * before the extension) or email Susan.julian@stmarysmd.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Coming This Spring
The spring season is a time for citizens to clean out barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc. and properly discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials. Residents wishing to safely dispose of household hazardous waste materials will once again have an opportunity to do so.
The St. Andrew's Landfill will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, March 24, 2018, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include Acids, Ammonia, Bleach, Cleaners, Fuels, Gas/Oil Mixtures, Gasoline, Household and Lawn Pesticides, Mercury Thermometers, Photography Chemicals, Pool Chemicals, Solvents, Wood Preservatives, Paint Thinners, and Alkyd (oil-based) Paint. Since Latex Paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is harden by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust, or paint drying crystals) prior to disposal. If, however, you are unable to do so, Latex Paint will also be accepted.
Items which will not be accepted include Ammunition, Asbestos, Explosive Materials, Medical Waste, Pharmaceuticals, Radioactive Materials and Picric Acid. Collect and dispose of your household hazardous waste materials through safe and environmentally responsible practices using the county's certified vendor, ACV Enviro.
For more information, contact the St. Mary's Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200 or log on to www.co.saintmarys.md.us/dpw/recyclingandsolidwaste.asp
Statewide Opioid Awareness Campaigns: Public Education to Combat Statewide Opioid Epidemic
The Maryland Department of Health has announced two multi-media advertising campaigns to help raise awareness and combat the state's opioid epidemic.
In an effort to reduce the rate of overdose deaths among Marylanders, the state health department's first campaign addresses the social stigma associated with opioid addiction, a stigma that discourages many from seeking appropriate – and, in many cases, life-saving – medical treatment.
"Through public awareness and education, we can help those seeking treatment overcome the stigma that often comes with addiction," said Tammy Loewe, Behavioral Health Director at the St. Mary's County Health Department. "These campaigns are a valuable tool in the fight against the opioid crisis in our state and our county."
With the tagline "Less Judgment. More Compassion," this anti-stigma campaign stresses that opioid addiction is not a moral failing to be judged, but rather a chronic disease that requires treatment.
The second campaign, "Talk to Your Doctor," stresses the importance of speaking candidly with your health care provider when being prescribed an opioid pain medication because these medications can be highly addictive. The campaign's proactive message is: "Take charge of your health. Reduce the risk of addiction. Talk to your doctor about opioid pain medications."
For more information about state and local efforts to address opioid awareness, please visit www.smchd.org/opioid.
Notice Of Public Hearing: Disposition of Real Property
Pursuant to $9-505(e) of the Local Government Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will meet in the main Meeting room of the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. to consider the disposition of 7.264 acres of land, more or less, to Gene Cline for the consideration of $5,000, plus the outstanding taxes due. The subject property is the site of the San Souci swimming pool parcel located in the San Souci Neighborhood.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed documents.
Written comments, questions and suggestions may be submitted on or before March 6, 2018, to: Commissioners of
St. Mary's County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Copies of the proposed documents are available in the County Attorney's Office, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland and at www.stmarysmd.com.
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary's County Public Information Officer at (301) 475-4200, *1342.
COMMISSIONERS OF ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: David A. Weiskopf, Acting County Attorney