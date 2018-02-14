Co-Defendant of Convenience Store Armed Robbery Found Guilty of 13 Counts

LA PLATA, Md. (February 14, 2018)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 a Charles County jury convicted Tyrel Javonte Adams, 21, of Indian Head, of Armed Robbery and related charges.



On April 18, 2017, officers responded to the Dash In in White Plains for the report of an Armed Robbery. An initial investigation revealed that four masked suspects wearing blue gloves, one brandishing a shotgun, entered the Dash In and robbed the store of cigarettes and money before fleeing in a 2000 Dodge Caravan. While leaving, the gunman shot a display case as well as the ceiling of the store. At the time of the robbery, the store was occupied by a clerk and one costumer of the store. The same day, the caravan used to flee the robbery was discovered on fire. Blue gloves were also discovered near the vehicle.



A further investigation identified the suspects as Adams and three other co-defendants. Adams' role in the robbery was confirmed by one of his co-defendants testimony, as well as evidence discovered during the investigation that corroborated the co-defendant's account of the robbery, including surveillance video and DNA found on the recovered gloves.



A sentencing date has been set for April 25, 2018. Adams faces over 100 years of incarceration.



Adams was convicted of the following charges:



• Robbery



• Possession of a Shotgun with Disqualifying Crime



• Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon



• Use of Shotgun in the Commission of a Felony or Crime of Violence



• First Degree Assault of Duane Izlar



• Use of a Shotgun in the Commission of a Felony or Crime of Violence related to the First Degree Assault of Duane Izlar



• First Degree Assault of James Rawlings



• Use of a Shotgun in the Commission of a Felony or Crime of Violence related to the First Degree Assault of James Rawlings



• Theft of $100-$1000



• Conspiracy to Commit Robbery



• Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon



• Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Assault against Duane Izlar



• Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Assault against James Rawlings